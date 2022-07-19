Karl Bickel
Karl Bickel built a strong lead over Dan McDowell in the Democratic nomination for Frederick County sheriff, with 40 of 83 precincts reporting Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.

As of 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Bickel had 4,307 votes and McDowell had 2,363 votes, according to results on the Maryland state elections website. The totals also included early-voting results.

(2) comments

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

How does Sheriff Jenkins know what the final disposition is of those illegal aliens ICE picks up from the Detention Center and takes to a hearing before a Federal Immigration Judge? Could he provide evidence from ICE that verifies his statements? He’ll say “no, you have to get that information from ICE” because he knows we can’t do that. It’s funny, the other Counties that have or had 287(g) Corrections Programs have published their information. Sheriff Jenkins has NEVER produced one iota of hard evidence to back up his claims. How does he get away with that? I know how.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Good evening, phy! Hope you're well, and take it easy in the heat that's coming!

