Larry and Kristie Lofland don’t know the Laird family, but they know loss.
When they heard about the death of Battalion Chief Josh Laird, who died from injuries sustained fighting a house fire in Ijamsville Aug. 11, the Loflands were reminded of the grief they’ve experienced. In a span of five years, they lost their 25-year-old daughter Morganne, Kristie’s brother Roddy and her mother Carmen.
Their community in Monrovia and in Montgomery County, where Larry serves as a captain in the career fire and rescue service, wrapped their arms around them, the Loflands said.
“It’s time for us to pay it forward,” Larry said.
So he and Kristie, co-owners of Blazin’ Butts BBQ, decided to organize a barbecue fundraiser and donate all of the money to Laird’s wife Sara and their daughters Erin and Madelyn. The Loflands covered the food cost, local businesses chipped in donations and supplies, and friends and family also contributed.
The Loflands pitched their idea to Chief Jim May at Urbana Fire and Rescue. The company welcomed the chance to help the Laird family and agreed to host the barbecue.
“It’s our honor,” May said at the event Friday evening, as the smell of smoked meat spilled over the air.
About two hours into the fundraiser, hungry customers consumed all of their baked beans and potato salad. Coleslaw stood alone on the list of sides scribbled on the menu, but they had plenty of meat. People came out in droves to support.
Friends, family and firefighters pulled pork and chicken by hand, as more meat cooked in the smoker. Donations found their way into a blue bucket with Josh Laird’s portrait on the side. Cold drinks slid across the table, and drips of sweet or vinegar barbecue sauce clung to bottles. Some people took to-go boxes to their cars, while others ate at picnic tables.
Charles Brunner, a longtime volunteer firefighter with New Market, came with his wife Diana and their granddaughter Marlayna Reaver. Diana is a social member of the fire company, while 16-year-old Marlayna started volunteering about six months ago as a junior firefighter. Charles volunteered alongside Josh Laird, who was once stationed at New Market in his career.
“He was comical,” Charles said. “He was good to work with and you could trust him.”
As the Brunner family and others enjoyed their food, Larry dashed all over the parking lot and in and out of the fire station. Kristie diligently prepared sandwiches underneath a gray tent.
“I think it’s in our nature to give back,” said Kristie, who is a teacher.
While grief never leaves you, Larry said, the love of your community can make a big difference.
"I felt we needed to do something," Larry said, "for the family."
