On Monday, Frederick’s planning commission will hold its first of two hearings on the master plan for the Brickworks site, across East Street from the Frederick County Public Schools office.

The head of the company seeking to develop Frederick's Brickworks property is confident that his firm can address environmental concerns on the site, as the city's Planning Commission prepares to hold a hearing on a plan for the project next week.

“It's part of what we do, we seek out contaminated sites,” Brian Gibbons, CEO of the Baltimore-based development firm Greenberg Gibbons, said in an interview Wednesday.

FNP-reader

The proposed plan needs to be sent back to the drawing board to be fixed. It should be rejected out of hand. Now it is an ugly cookie cutter mall complete with a huge parking lot without redeeming design features. A place that will be unsafe to walk at night. The cramped ugly townhouses packed in rows look like an instant future slum.

Frayou

“It's part of what we do, we seek out contaminated sites,” …. Of course it’s what they do. Wonder how much of the toxins have managed to leach into the unknown potential sink holes prone for this greater area. Least we forget there is an active quarry close by.

petersamuel

Why this focus on contamination? The approval being sought at the City Planning Commission Monday evening is of a master plan for the kind of streets and the kinds of buildings and relationship of buildings to streets. And that's where the immediate problem is. The developer proposes a standard suburban strip mall scheme of single-use big box buildings set in surface car parking. It makes no use of East Street itself. It has none of the attractive walkable streets of downtown. It allows for none of the generous, diverse, adaptable townhouses of downtown. No stores on the street with residential flats above. Just cramped townhouses with no private outdoor space, or big blocks of either apartments or commercial. None of the neo-traditional approach of the many studies and City plans for the East St Corridor appears in the Greenberg Gibbons master plan.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"We would just like to make sure that the maximum amount of mitigation that can be done is done,” Sellner said."

What if the maximum is not sufficient?

Jeff Banks

Awesome, Greenberg Gibbons does it right. Why doesn’t Mr. Sellner believe what Brian gibbons is saying? This is going to be a great project and addition to Frederick, I just hope they can secure one of the grocers that gets mentioned on all of the pages.

