The head of the company seeking to develop Frederick's Brickworks property is confident that his firm can address environmental concerns on the site, as the city's Planning Commission prepares to hold a hearing on a plan for the project next week.
“It's part of what we do, we seek out contaminated sites,” Brian Gibbons, CEO of the Baltimore-based development firm Greenberg Gibbons, said in an interview Wednesday.
The Frederick Planning Commission is scheduled on Monday at 6 p.m. to hold the first of two hearings on the master plan for the project, which would build up to 1,260 residential units and up to 130,000 square feet of retail space.
The project site is nearly 65 acres at the former Frederick Brick Works site bordered by East Street, South Street and Monocacy Boulevard.
The site's former industrial use has raised concerns from community groups about high levels of contamination in some parts of the site.
A 2019 study identified contamination including mercury, chromium, lead, and arsenic on the site, Kevin Sellner, a member of the group Citizens for Responsible Growth, said Friday.
With the number of residential units planned for the site, as well as a possible senior center, the contamination poses a considerable risk to residents if it's not addressed properly, Sellner said.
“We would just like to make sure that the maximum amount of mitigation that can be done is done,” Sellner said.
Greenberg Gibbons has filed with the Maryland Department of the Environment to enter a voluntary cleanup program for the Brickworks site, Gibbons said.
Under the program, developers create a Response Action Plan for a property with MDE with a schedule and strategy to address all environmental concerns on a site, according to MDE's website.
Once MDE verifies that a site has been properly remediated, it will certify that the requirements of the plan have been met.
Once the action plan is developed and the site development permits are approved, the company will close on the land, begin the remediation and move forward with construction, Gibbons wrote in an email Friday.
There will be liability to MDE during the clean-up process, until the state certifies that the action plan has been met, he wrote.
Remediation for the Brickworks site will include removing some soil from the contaminated areas and bringing in fresh soil to cap the areas, as well as some other methods, Gibbons said Wednesday.
But the program's voluntary nature and the fact that participants can withdraw at any time have raised concerns at previous meetings about the project.
Sellner said his group would like Greenberg Gibbons to implement any mitigation before any development is done.
But Gibbons said his company has handled sites with difficult contamination problems before, and is committed to the process at the Brickworks site.
The firm's Annapolis Town Center project in Anne Arundel County — for which the company won a national Phoenix Award, given for work on contaminated brownfield sites, in 2009 — had groundwater contamination for which the company worked extensively with MDE, Gibbons said.
The company has done a number of other projects that required cleaning up contaminated sites, he said.
“It's part of what we do and who we are,” he said.
But even though Greenberg Gibbons has done the work on other properties, it needs to specifically commit to remediation at the Brickworks site, Sellner said.
Words are easy, but the actual mitigation work matters, he said.
Gibbons said he hopes to start with remediation and construction in late 2024 or early 2025, and expects a five- to seven-year process for the project to be completely built out.
The master plan for the Brickworks project calls for up to 130,000 square feet of retail space, gathered at the southern end of the project closest to Interstate 70 and Monocacy Boulevard.
Gibbons said his company has been talking to a major grocery chain, which he declined to name, that would take up about 40,000 square feet, with the rest of the space taken up with medical office space, perhaps a gym, and smaller retail options.
The business space would aim to offer walkable options for the community's residents and complement Frederick's existing urban core.
“Historic Frederick is spectacular, and we can't compete with that,” he said.
The proposed plan needs to be sent back to the drawing board to be fixed. It should be rejected out of hand. Now it is an ugly cookie cutter mall complete with a huge parking lot without redeeming design features. A place that will be unsafe to walk at night. The cramped ugly townhouses packed in rows look like an instant future slum.
“It's part of what we do, we seek out contaminated sites,” …. Of course it’s what they do. Wonder how much of the toxins have managed to leach into the unknown potential sink holes prone for this greater area. Least we forget there is an active quarry close by.
Why this focus on contamination? The approval being sought at the City Planning Commission Monday evening is of a master plan for the kind of streets and the kinds of buildings and relationship of buildings to streets. And that's where the immediate problem is. The developer proposes a standard suburban strip mall scheme of single-use big box buildings set in surface car parking. It makes no use of East Street itself. It has none of the attractive walkable streets of downtown. It allows for none of the generous, diverse, adaptable townhouses of downtown. No stores on the street with residential flats above. Just cramped townhouses with no private outdoor space, or big blocks of either apartments or commercial. None of the neo-traditional approach of the many studies and City plans for the East St Corridor appears in the Greenberg Gibbons master plan.
Quote:
"We would just like to make sure that the maximum amount of mitigation that can be done is done,” Sellner said."
What if the maximum is not sufficient?
Awesome, Greenberg Gibbons does it right. Why doesn’t Mr. Sellner believe what Brian gibbons is saying? This is going to be a great project and addition to Frederick, I just hope they can secure one of the grocers that gets mentioned on all of the pages.
