Brickworks Site

The developer of the Brickworks project in Frederick said it is willing to provide a site for a school on the property, but it will have to be smaller than Frederick County Public Schools normally prefers.

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

The company developing the Brickworks project on Frederick’s east side is willing to provide a site for a school on the property — but less land than Frederick County Public Schools normally prefers.

The firm, Greenberg Gibbons, would consider a site for an elementary school in its plans for the development of the Brickworks property, CEO Brian Gibbons wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(5) comments

niceund

Build a school that will be over its capacity before it's completed. Nice, Frederick. Keep poking yourself in the eye. This development will ruin East St and possibly all of the downtown area.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

The roads in frederick county are so crowded it’s just insane. Over on MOCO - the roads at least flow.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

~80% of FredCo residents agree with council member Steve McKay -- we need a complete moratorium on all residential construction (that has not already begun).

An on-site school would be nice, but we have much bigger problems.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

If they put a school there, we will need a name for the new team. How about “the Screeching Mulch Bags”?

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Mor a tor i um!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription