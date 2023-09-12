Members of Frederick’s Planning Commission had questions about the impact a large project on the city’s east side could have on schools, as well as how it fits with long-range plans for the city.
The commission held its first of two scheduled hearings Monday on the master plan for the Brickworks development, a major residential and commercial project along the city’s East Street corridor.
A second hearing is expected to be held in October.
The project would build up to 1,260 residential units and up to 130,000 square feet of retail space on nearly 65 acres at the former Frederick Brick Works site bordered by East Street, South Street and Monocacy Boulevard.
The hearing started with a presentation by Gabrielle Collard, the manager of current planning for the city. Then, commissioners asked questions.
The developer, Greenberg Gibbons, was expected to also give a presentation before the audience would be invited to ask questions.
The plan’s size has drawn concern from Frederick County Public Schools, which wrote in an August letter to the Planning Commission that the development would use types of housing and density that don’t currently exist in the attendance areas for Spring Ridge Elementary School and Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School, where students who live in the development would attend.
The Brickworks master plan calls for 900 multi-family units and 360 townhomes.
That number of multi-family units could mean the potential for significantly more students than the development is projected to create under the current process for calculations, the letter said.
Staff members from FCPS were unable to attend Monday’s meeting, Collard said.
The school system asked the commission to require Greenberg Gibbons to include a future school site in the project’s master plan.
The project fails the city’s test for school capacity at the elementary and high school levels, but is within the amount that allows the developer to pay a school mitigation fee to be allowed to move ahead with development, Collard said.
There is no requirement to dedicate land, and nothing in the city’s regulations would allow the city to waive the mitigation fees if a site is provided, Collard said, in response to a question from Commissioner Dorothy Menelas.
The project also includes about seven acres of parkland dedication, most coming in a strip of land to the west of East Street, across from the main body of the development.
There has been talk of connecting the area to the city’s nearby Harmon Park. Alderman Ben MacShane said he believes that should be required as part of the approval of the plan or it will never happen.
“It feels like we’re being asked to grant a lot with some pretty vague ideas of what it could lead to down the line,” said MacShane, the aldermen’s liaison to the Planning Commission.
The master plan does call for some plazas and other smaller areas of community space within the larger project, Collard said.
Commissioner Ronald Beattie said everyone wants to see the property developed correctly, but the city might be missing out on a chance to create a neighborhood.
“What we’re creating here, to me, is a hodge-podge,” Beattie said.
(15) comments
Time for new leadership. The mayor is responsible for the day to day operations of the city, that means ensuring the staff is working to fulfill the objectives of the comprehensive plan. Much of this falls squarely on him.
Reading this makes me feel a little panicky. Can we approach this like that joke about breaking bad news slowly, “the cat’s on the roof and we can’t get it down…”
“No harm done and you’ve learned how to tell someone bad news. Anyway, how’s Mom?”
Read today’s article about Steve McKay’s moratorium proposal. See the difficulties he outlines fighting continued development in the County because the Blaine Young BoCC gave away the farm to the Developers. Again, Steve has proposed a possible solution for the County. But what about the City and other incorporated towns????
The rendering looks just like a government project. That's the last thing we need. Stop the madness with this BS overdevelopment. It's insane and destructive to our city and county!!
This would be an atrocity. There is a reason why there is very little else that looks like this in the downtown area. They tore down the Apartments between 5th and 6th streets because it was a bed of criminality. Does anyone think this dense housing cluster won't just be more of the same that will have to be bulldozered in 20 years and replaced with all townhouses and some small apt. units. This entire project does not belong in downtown Frederick City. I'll be at the next meeting to voice my dissent. If they approve it to move forward, I should have some time to list my house, sell, and move the hell out before it becomes Montgomery County.
Hear, hear!!
Over 1200 new students to pack into the school system when there is no excess capacity to hold them. This must be denied for that reason alone. Then there is a very poor design that creates another parking lot shopping mall and poorly designed housing that will be a slum. This plan needs to be denied and sent back to the drawing board to be completely redesigned.
Look at that! LOOK at that! A shopping center with loads of asphalt surrounded by super-dense housing that will never never look as good as the "architect's renderings".
Too many people plunked down in an area without the infrastructure necessary for the convenience of daily life. Roads that will be flooded with traffic starting, stopping, turning, waiting at the traffic lights; too many kids flooding the school system, "parkland" that's across a 4-lane divided roadway from the residential area, access to the urban core of Frederick likewise difficult for the pedestrian masses because of traffic concerns - oh, I forgot, every household has 2 cars so they won't have to walk, they can drive 3 blocks and try to park...This is incredible overkill, designed to pack the maximum profit into that area and to skirt every suggestion of a rational approach to use of the property. This is for the good of the few, not the many, as is normal for big business. Please don't let this happen.
Steve McKay's building moratorium proposal may stop this in it's tracks, and negate the need for any further action on it for a few years:
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/economy_and_business/real_estate_and_development/mckay-other-officials-support-development-moratorium-to-address-school-capacity/article_4d5f6679-f697-576f-96bf-d375556a468b.html
That'll give all involved a well deserved break, while we focus on getting caught up with schools and other infrastructure.
That would be a good thing. Mr. McKay is the only one with a modicum of common sense!! The rest are a bunch of "yes" people - useless as teats on a boar hog!!
I sure hope that mrnatural1 is attending these Planning Commission Meetings about all these new hearings about Developers proposed housing development plans for the next 10 years or so. These meetings are open to the public and are well advertised on the Planning Commission website. This is the time and place to protest runaway development in the County and City, not when you see the bulldozers come in.
Phy,
I attended one, I was not impressed.
The developers omitted and obfuscated about their plans, most of the commissioners, did not ask pertinent questions or follow up with requirements to move forward.
They just approved without thoroughly investigating the applications.
Very disappointing.
Typical rubberstamp bunch of DingDongs - get rid of them now!!
Kindly correct me if I’m wrong. I thought you were not a resident of the city?
