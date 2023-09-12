Brick Works rendering

A rendering included in a packet about a proposed redevelopment at the former Frederick Brickworks site shows some of the possible 1,260 residential units and 130,000 square feet of retail that the project could bring to Frederick’s east side. The rendering is from Harris, Smariga & Associates, the planner and engineer on the project. Frederick’s Planning Commission held the first of two hearings Monday on a proposed master plan for the project.

Members of Frederick’s Planning Commission had questions about the impact a large project on the city’s east side could have on schools, as well as how it fits with long-range plans for the city.

The commission held its first of two scheduled hearings Monday on the master plan for the Brickworks development, a major residential and commercial project along the city’s East Street corridor.

(15) comments

kfmd
kfmd

Time for new leadership. The mayor is responsible for the day to day operations of the city, that means ensuring the staff is working to fulfill the objectives of the comprehensive plan. Much of this falls squarely on him.


Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Reading this makes me feel a little panicky. Can we approach this like that joke about breaking bad news slowly, “the cat’s on the roof and we can’t get it down…”


public-redux
public-redux

“No harm done and you’ve learned how to tell someone bad news. Anyway, how’s Mom?”


phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Read today’s article about Steve McKay’s moratorium proposal. See the difficulties he outlines fighting continued development in the County because the Blaine Young BoCC gave away the farm to the Developers. Again, Steve has proposed a possible solution for the County. But what about the City and other incorporated towns????


TrekMan

The rendering looks just like a government project. That's the last thing we need. Stop the madness with this BS overdevelopment. It's insane and destructive to our city and county!!


Scott Forrest
Scott Forrest

This would be an atrocity. There is a reason why there is very little else that looks like this in the downtown area. They tore down the Apartments between 5th and 6th streets because it was a bed of criminality. Does anyone think this dense housing cluster won't just be more of the same that will have to be bulldozered in 20 years and replaced with all townhouses and some small apt. units. This entire project does not belong in downtown Frederick City. I'll be at the next meeting to voice my dissent. If they approve it to move forward, I should have some time to list my house, sell, and move the hell out before it becomes Montgomery County.


TrekMan

Hear, hear!!


FNP-reader

Over 1200 new students to pack into the school system when there is no excess capacity to hold them. This must be denied for that reason alone. Then there is a very poor design that creates another parking lot shopping mall and poorly designed housing that will be a slum. This plan needs to be denied and sent back to the drawing board to be completely redesigned.


elmerchismo1

Look at that! LOOK at that! A shopping center with loads of asphalt surrounded by super-dense housing that will never never look as good as the "architect's renderings".

Too many people plunked down in an area without the infrastructure necessary for the convenience of daily life. Roads that will be flooded with traffic starting, stopping, turning, waiting at the traffic lights; too many kids flooding the school system, "parkland" that's across a 4-lane divided roadway from the residential area, access to the urban core of Frederick likewise difficult for the pedestrian masses because of traffic concerns - oh, I forgot, every household has 2 cars so they won't have to walk, they can drive 3 blocks and try to park...This is incredible overkill, designed to pack the maximum profit into that area and to skirt every suggestion of a rational approach to use of the property. This is for the good of the few, not the many, as is normal for big business. Please don't let this happen.


mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Steve McKay's building moratorium proposal may stop this in it's tracks, and negate the need for any further action on it for a few years:

https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/economy_and_business/real_estate_and_development/mckay-other-officials-support-development-moratorium-to-address-school-capacity/article_4d5f6679-f697-576f-96bf-d375556a468b.html

That'll give all involved a well deserved break, while we focus on getting caught up with schools and other infrastructure.


TrekMan

That would be a good thing. Mr. McKay is the only one with a modicum of common sense!! The rest are a bunch of "yes" people - useless as teats on a boar hog!!


phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I sure hope that mrnatural1 is attending these Planning Commission Meetings about all these new hearings about Developers proposed housing development plans for the next 10 years or so. These meetings are open to the public and are well advertised on the Planning Commission website. This is the time and place to protest runaway development in the County and City, not when you see the bulldozers come in.


Fredginrickey

Phy,

I attended one, I was not impressed.

The developers omitted and obfuscated about their plans, most of the commissioners, did not ask pertinent questions or follow up with requirements to move forward.

They just approved without thoroughly investigating the applications.

Very disappointing.


TrekMan

Typical rubberstamp bunch of DingDongs - get rid of them now!!


public-redux
public-redux

Kindly correct me if I’m wrong. I thought you were not a resident of the city?



