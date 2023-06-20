Challenged Book
The novel “Triangles” by Ellen Hopkins is shown on a bookshelf in the Urbana Regional Library on Thursday. The book is one of the challenged library books being reviewed by a Frederick County Public Schools committee.

A Frederick County Public Schools committee charged with reviewing 35 challenged library books has reached a consensus on all but four of them, officials said.

But the 59 parents, teachers, students and experts on the review committee determined that four of the books require further discussion.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

We sure are fortunate that there are no more serious problems facing the county.

If there were, it would seem pretty ridiculous to have all of these people reviewing 35 books based on the complaint of one (1) person...

At a minimum, there should be a policy change so that books are only reviewed after several independent complaints.

