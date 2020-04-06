Frederick County has reported its second COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility, where 12 people have tested positive.
HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and seven staff members also tested positive, according to a release from the Frederick County Joint Information Center Monday night.
The two most recent deaths in the county from the virus were both from the facility, with one staff member and one resident dying. Frederick County has a total of four deaths, with one of the other deaths from Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, another nursing home.
Test results are pending on one additional resident and six staff members, according to the release.
All non-essential visitors have been prohibited from visiting HeartFields, according to the Five Star Senior Living website. Five Star owns HeartFields.
Team members and essential visitors are screened for fevers and other signs of illness. All dining areas and non-medical outings, as well as social events, have been postponed.
Residents and staff are monitored for symptoms, and those with any signs of COVID-19 are isolated or sent home, according to the website. Residents are asked not to leave, and when returning, they are screened with the possibility of 14 days of self-isolation.
"The safety, health and well-being of our residents, clients and team members remains our highest priority, and the Five Star COVID-19 task force continues monitoring developments and further enhancing our policies and procedures in this evolving global health crisis," according to Five Star's website.
Another nursing home, Ballenger Creek Center, owned by Genesis, has two employees who tested positive for COVID-19, Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for the facility, said in an email.
Patients, residents and families have been notified, Mayer said, and the facility started video conference calls to keep families updated.
"We are doing everything possible to minimize any additional cases at our center..." Mayer said in her email.
The center has taken precautions, such as making all staff wear masks, eye protection and gloves, quarantining specific employees and increasing the number of times surfaces are cleaned, she said.
Patients and residents are restricted to their rooms, with patients and residents monitored three times a day for temperature increases and symptoms. Visitation is restricted, except for situations like end-of-life care, Mayer said. The facility uses Zoom for video calls.
"At this time, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our patients, residents and staff," Mayer said in her email. "Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by COViD-19."
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland exceeded 4,000 as of Monday morning, with deaths in the state jumping to 91.
As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reported the total number of confirmed cases of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 is 4,045.
However, the statistics do not include an 11th death in Carroll County, and two cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County, making the total number of cases at least 4,047. Carroll County, which has the largest nursing home outbreak in the state, reported four more deaths from the Pleasant View Nursing Home, as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, bringing the total in the county to 15.
Frederick County has 147 cases, as of 7 p.m. Monday. The seven new cases are not included in the state numbers.
Another 123 people were hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, while 25 patients were released from isolation, meaning they have not had symptoms in three days and it has been at least seven days since the onset of symptoms.
A total of 184 Marylanders have been released from isolation. No Frederick County residents were hospitalized or released from isolation in the last 24 hours, according to the Joint Information Center release.
More women than men have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the state, with 2,155 women diagnosed and 1,890 men. Frederick County also follows this pattern with 88 women diagnosed compared to 59 men.
Almost half of all Maryland cases are under 50 years old. There are now 16 cases of people younger than 9. None of those cases are in Frederick County.
Approximately 55 percent of Frederick County cases are people younger than 50.
(2) comments
It appears Frederick County may have reached it's apex. New cases have been about the same for a couple of days.
It will help a lot if you can dig into the reason behind the drop in the new cases. Was it a blip or was it caused by a lack of testing kits? There is a WaPo article saying that the Governor had requested testing kits from Korea through connections of the First Lady. When will MD receive that batch of testing kids from Korea? When will Frederick receive an allocation from that batch? Among those confirmed cases in Frederick, how many are tested by which labs?
