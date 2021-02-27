COVID-19 vaccines have hit the arms of 36,231 locals thus far, or 14 percent of the local population, up from 12.6 percent last week.
About 8.8 percent of the population has received the second dose, up from 6 percent, Frederick County government's website showed Saturday.
The seven-day positivity rate has dropped from 4.9 to 3.7 percent locally. Statewide, Maryland's positivity rate stands at 3.43 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
There are 16,910 COVID-19 cases in Frederick County and 269 deaths, compared to 16,659 cases and 257 deaths the week prior. Maryland has confirmed 381,272 cases and 7,674 deaths.
Female Frederick County residents account for slightly more COVID-19 cases than males, at 52.2 percent, while deaths are nearly 50/50.
Hispanic residents have contracted 13.9 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 3.9 percent of deaths.
COVID-19 patients occupied five intensive care unit beds and 28 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Feb. 26. Across the state, 892 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Inside local congregate living facilities, 475 staff and 492 residents have contracted COVID-19. Ninety-nine residents have died. There were no staff deaths as of Saturday.
(3) comments
14%....pretty poor. Thanks Trump.
No, Trump created the vaccine and shots were being given before election. Thanks and praise need to be given to Xiden and Heals Up Harris for killing 100000 Americans in his first 30 days. Failed policies and no plan is something we were warned of and look at his results.
That's right; Dandy Don claimed that the virus was under control and would be over by April...it would just disappear. Let's not forget to give credit where credit is due.
