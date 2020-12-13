More than five million COVID-19 tests have now been completed in the state of Maryland as the first batch of vaccines was shipped out Sunday morning.
After leaving a Pfizer plant in Michigan, vaccine vials are expected to arrive in all 50 states tomorrow, according to CNN.
On Sunday, 2,638 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maryland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 234,647. Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to report the highest number of cases.
Across the state, 17 deaths were confirmed Sunday, bringing the death toll in the state to 4,954.
The state positivity rate is 7.41 percent, down .01 from Saturday and described as “stable” in a tweet from Gov. Larry Hogan Sunday morning.
Frederick County reported 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday this week, as the positivity rate remains at 8 percent.
The total case count for the county is now 8,687. One new death was also reported, bringing the death toll to 152 in the county.
Hospitalizations across the state have decreased by 40 but 1,679 people remain hospitalized and 424 of those are in intensive care.
In Frederick County, hospitalizations at Frederick Health Hospital have decreased since Dec. 11 with 54 patients reported on Dec. 12, 10 of those in intensive care.
A week ago, on Dec. 6, Frederick Health had 46 COVID-19 hospitalizations and five of those were in intensive care.
On Dec. 10, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced new restrictions on indoor gatherings and indoor recreation capacity. Indoor gatherings are limited to 15 people and indoor capacity for recreation facilities is 25 percent, only if 50 percent capacity would allow more than 50 people inside.
