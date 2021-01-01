After serving 40 years in law enforcement, Sgt. George Stottlemyer officially retired from Frederick County Sheriff's Office on New Year's Eve, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
A Wolfsville native, Stottlemyer's career started in 1980 with the Maryland State Police, retiring as a corporal in the criminal investigation division in 2000. Former Sheriff Jim Hagy brought Stottlemyer on to the FCSO Adult Detention Center Correction Bureau team to work in internal affairs and institutional intelligence. His duties included administrative and criminal investigations, serving as a background investigator and working as a liaison to other law enforcement agencies and the state's attorney's office.
“Through my career in law enforcement, I am proud to have served the citizens of Maryland, and Frederick County,” Stottlemyer said in the news release. “It has been a privilege to work under the leadership and guidance of Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, Sheriff Hagy, and all of my law enforcement, correctional, and administrative brethren. I have built relationships that will last forever.”
Jenkins expressed his gratitude for Stottlemyer's service.
“I congratulate and commend George for his outstanding career with the Sheriff’s Office, and he retires with my thanks and gratitude for his 40[-plus] years of service to the citizens of Frederick County,” Jenkins said in the release. “Having completed two distinguished and rewarding careers in law enforcement right here in his native Frederick County is remarkable, but what sets him apart is the fact that he is so well-respected by his co-workers and the public for his integrity and impeccable character. It has been my pleasure to work with such a professional for so many years.”
Stottlemyer plans to spend his retirement with his wife and son on their small beef cattle farm in Wolfsville.
