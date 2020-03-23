On Monday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan announced he was ordering all “non-essential businesses” to close, starting at 5 p.m. Monday.
So what is exempt from that order? Here is a list that includes some, but not all, of the businesses that are exempt:
- Pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers/distributors.
- Hotels.
- Building/property maintenance companies.
- Laundromats/dry cleaners.
- Construction companies.
- Self-storage sites.
- Broadcasting stations/cable TV companies, news media.
- Phone companies.
- Internet service providers.
- Construction, medical and personal protection equipment.
- Law enforcement.
- Emergency medical, fire and rescue services.
- Utility maintenance services.
- Banks and credit unions.
- Grocery stores.
- Liquor stores.
- Pet supply stores.
- Veterinarians.
- Hospitals/many related health care facilities.
- Funeral homes.
- Senior living centers.
- Medical cannabis dispensaries.
- Pharmacies.
- Airlines, airports, railroads, automotive repair shops.
- Bike repair shops.
- Gun shops.
- Water testing companies.
Restaurants and bars are still ordered to be closed outside of carryout, delivery and drive-through service, per the governor’s order last week. Shopping malls, movie theaters and enclosed entertainment venues are also still closed, and door-to-door solicitation should also be discontinued, according to legal guidance from the governor’s office.
For more information on what is exempt from Hogan’s executive order on Monday, go to https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/OLC-Interpretive-Guidance-COVID19-04.pdf.
“... and door-to-door solicitation should also be discontinued,...”
At least a little relief from the jaydubs and the (some kind of) Baptists.
