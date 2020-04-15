Kate Humphries has four sons, two who spent time in the NICU at Frederick Health Hospital and two who were adopted from Liberia.
So when Humphries used fabric she got in Liberia to make masks for people in the medical field, everything seemed to come full circle. In addition to masks, she’s also made headbands with buttons to help alleviate ear fatigue and surgical caps to accommodate long hair.
“It just makes my heart happy knowing that I’m using items from Liberia, from people who have already been through a health crisis, to support people who helped me personally with my two sons,” she said.
Many people and groups in the community are making masks for friends, family and places in need. Those helping include nonprofits, seamstresses and people who have never made masks before but have supplies available.
Project Linus is a nonprofit that typically provides homemade blankets to children in need. Volunteers from the local chapter have recently started providing masks. The group has a Facebook page with more than 700 members.
“All the elective surgeries are being canceled, so the blankets aren’t really going to go out the door, and it gives everyone something to do while they’re home — while helping their community,” said Lisa Kimble, chapter coordinator for the Frederick county chapter of Project Linus.
Anyone can join the page, but per the page rules, if masks are dropped off by individuals without going through a Project Linus drop-off location, the nonprofit’s name cannot be used because the masks are checked for quality.
Humphries joined the Facebook page when she was looking for ways to help and said the page has given her a lot of the tools to make the masks, including patterns, ideas and places to donate to.
She has given and delivered items to Frederick Primary Care Associates, Monocacy Elementary School and Frederick Health Hospital NICU.
Humphries comes from a long line of people who sew and said that this was something she knew she could do.
“When people join together, and when we work together, I think it multiplies our efforts,” she said. “I knew that me by myself, I might not know where the greatest need is or I might not know those kind of things, but when I joined other people who were more coordinated, I thought that my work could be used.”
‘A huge blessing’
Jen Reckley of Frederick has also been making masks and is a member of the Project Linus Facebook page.
It started when a friend texted her that Frederick Health Hospital and Homewood were looking for homemade masks. She had a sewing machine and supplies from her mom, who died three years ago.
“That got me started,” she said.
She first donated to Homewood. Now, she delivers to Frederick Health Hospital.
Reckley said when she posted on Facebook that she needed more elastic to make the masks, things started to snowball. People started getting supplies for her and others asked for masks, like her brother who’s a D.C. firefighter.
Sixteen masks were provided to him and the people on his shift. Reckley has also gotten requests from small businesses and doctor’s offices.
She spends a couple hours a day making masks and said a single mask takes about seven minutes, but that’s without cutting, washing or pressing. Reckley said she makes a mask delivery once or twice a week.
When she delivers masks in person, Reckley said people are very appreciative.
“A lot of people just don’t have a sewing machine or they don’t have the materials to make it. I know elastic is in very short supply,” she said.
Some people have even donated money to help cover the cost of making the masks.
“That’s been a huge blessing,” Reckley said.
Humphries also said the reception has been “fantastic” and that people have been very thankful.
She also said that friends who don’t sew have been getting her materials so that she can continue making masks, and other people who sew in her neighborhood are coordinating what they have and what they need.
“People are donating left and right,” she said. “It feels like a full community effort in order to be able to give these to the people who are keeping us safe and healthy in the midst of this and they seem to be very thankful, very grateful for anything they can get, and the need is huge.”
Reckley said her husband is a nurse by trade and that she knows people in the health care industry work long days.
“I know they get very little time to take a break, you know, a lunch break or a bathroom break and if I can help out in some small way by spending 10 minutes to make them an extra mask then I just feel like I’m paying it forward,” she said.
‘Doing something to help’
Frederick Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak and her housemate, Monica Kirkpatrick, have been producing masks, too.
Kuzemchak has delivered some masks through Project Linus and has made masks for other nonprofits like Blessings in a Backpack.
“These masks are meant so that the volunteers are not inadvertently giving the virus to somebody else,” she said. “The volunteers know that the masks are to protect the people they’re serving, not themselves, which I think says a lot for them.”
Kuzemchak said she was frustrated when the emergency was called in the city of Frederick, not because she thought it was the wrong thing to do but because she is someone who wants to go out and help people.
When she sent a message to the other aldermen and said that she thought they should do more to help, Alderwoman Kelly Russell sent her the link to Project Linus.
Kuzemchak said the experience is both intense and difficult because “you feel like you’re never done.”
Someone always needs a mask.
“And you feel very guilty when you have to stop or you run out of supplies,” Kuzemchak said.
People have been giving her supplies. They drop it off on the doorstep and it is then cleaned and disinfected before being made into masks, which are cleaned again. And after pick-up or delivery, they are cleaned once more.
“There’s a lot to it,” she said. “But so many people have donated supplies, anything from the fabric itself to elastic, to bias tape, thread.”
Kuzemchak said everybody should be helping their community at all times.
“If you can, why would you not be doing something to help your community,” she said. “In my mind, it’s not a choice.”
It’s not a choice for Humphries either, who is balancing helping two sons with online school, keeping two toddlers stimulated throughout the day, giving her husband, who works for Frederick County Public Schools, the time and space he needs to work from home and making masks.
“They’re all important things,” she said. “I’m doing the best that I can.”
Staff writer Erika Riley contributed to this report.
Three cheers to all these fabulous volunteers for sewing masks for healthcare workers and people who need them.
