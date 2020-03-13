March 5: Gov. Larry Hogan announces the first three positive cases of COVID-19 in Maryland: a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s. All residents live in Montgomery County and contracted the coronavirus after a cruise on the Nile.
March 8: Hogan announces two more cases of COVID-19 in the state. A Harford women in her 80s was hospitalized after contracting the disease while traveling. A Montgomery man in his 60s was briefly hospitalized but released after contracting the coronavirus while traveling. At this time 52 other Maryland residents tested negative for COVID-19.
March 9: Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announces that a Prince George’s resident also contracted the disease while in Boston, giving Maryland its sixth case.
March 10: Hogan announces Maryland’s ninth case, a Montgomery County woman in her 60s who contracted the virus on the same Nile River cruise as other Maryland residents. Two more Prince George’s County residents also contracted the disease through travel.
March 11: A Montana resident tested positive while visiting Anne Arundel County. Despite testing positive in Maryland, the case is classified as a Montana case, giving Montana’s its first case.
Hogan also announced three more cases, bringing the state up to 12. A Montgomery County man in his 20s contracted the disease while traveling in Spain. A Baltimore County man in his 60s contracted the coronavirus after working at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in Washington, D.C. Neither are hospitalized.
A Prince George’s man in his 60s is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. He is the first case of community spread in Maryland, meaning the origin of his disease is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.