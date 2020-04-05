Members of the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ in downtown Frederick received a special packet in the mail prior to Holy Week.
The packet included information about how to connect to virtual Holy Week services, bible study and coffee hour as well as possible ways to make a worship center at home and guidance for taking communion. The packet also included a palm cross for Palm Sunday, which was April 5, as well as copies of the bulletins for the services.
“I’m hoping that we will all take time to reflect on what makes this Holy Week different because of the experience we’re having of being in our homes,” said the Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel, senior pastor at ERUCC. “There’s a lot during the Holy Week story about Jesus being isolated and those experiences of loneliness and fear, so a lot of what we’re feeling is part of the Holy Week story.”
Holy Week is a Christian tradition the week prior to Easter and includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, which marks the day Jesus died on the cross in the Bible.
As churches cannot gather in person due to COVID-19, some are taking steps to honor Holy Week in different ways.
ERUCC provided packets to the congregation, will continue to hold virtual services and gatherings and also encouraged members to put greens on their doors at home and send in their pictures.
At All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Frederick, many rituals can no longer take place as they normally would. These include a Palm Sunday procession, participating in Eucharist — a ceremony that commemorates the Last Supper— washing one another’s feet and staying up during the night on Thursday to keep watch, as Jesus did in the Bible before he was betrayed.
But adjustments are being made. The congregation is doing a communion fast until they can all be together again, services, prayer times and gatherings have moved online and people are signing up to keep watch by posting on Facebook.
“The Episcopal church is a liturgical church, which means that the way we pray together is shaped by what we believe and shapes what we believe,” said the Rev. Adrien Dawson, rector at All Saints’, adding that in the absence of Eucharist she encourages people to be the body of Christ for one another.
All Saints’ already had the infrastructure in place to stream services online for members who were homebound. The morning prayer group also already had a conference call line set up for a member who had moved. And other services, including a Wednesday healing service, have been modified and moved to Facebook or YouTube.
For the Sunday service, church members videoed themselves doing different parts of the service at home and the clips were compiled to make a full service.
“Our hope was that instead of having a select few people go to the building and broadcast church on behalf of the whole … we thought ‘can we invite as many people as possible to send us videos of readings, of prayers, doing the prayers with the people at their house’ and then we could have their voices and their images populating the worship service,” Dawson said, adding that she expects Easter season services to be done similarly.
The church is also encouraging people, either alone or with those around them, to make church at home.
“We’re trying to teach people about bringing their faith and their practice into their homes, creating a prayer space, a way that they will walk through these meaningful aspects of their faith journey,” Dawson said.
She added that for people who are participating, this method of worship is creating a new and powerful connection because church is not longer something they attend but rather something they make.
“People are having a very different Lent and a very different Holy Week,” Dawson said. “My hope is that it can be transformative to people’s faith … it’s creating a kind of ownership.”
At ERUCC, Palm Sunday would normally have had a parade of palm branches carried by children in the congregation during a hymn. There would have been a blessing and then the children would have handed the palm branches out to the congregation.
Kershner Daniel said the people she spoke with would miss the singing most.
“That’s one of the reasons why I’m grateful we have a small group who’s willing to sing,” she said. “I can do my sermon from my house but there’s something about the communal singing that’s really important.”
But Kershner Daniel also said she hopes people will be intentional in thinking about what the week means and what it means to be a follower of Jesus.
“The whole theme, this was in my sermon today, of Jesus giving his life for others is really poignant when we have so many health care workers and others who are out there now giving their lives so that we can have medical care and eat and get our deliveries,” she said.
Maryland State Police issued a reminder about the guidelines for gatherings and what constitutes a “non-essential” business before Holy Week started.
“Maryland’s law enforcement officers are dedicated to helping keep our citizens as safe as possible and are working diligently around the state to ensure the Governor’s Executive Order is complied with,” said Colonel Woodrow Jones III, the superintendent of the Maryland State Police, according to the news release. “Technology provides us all with unique alternatives that I hope will be implemented as a necessary and important option until it is safe to once again gather to worship in the way you choose to.”
The release also reiterated the rules related to drive-in services, limited in-person services and operations at religion facilities.
At drive-in services, there can be no more than 10 people in a vehicle and there can be no physical interaction with clergy, staff or people in other vehicles.
For in-person gatherings, there cannot be more than 10 people, there can be no physical interaction, participants should be at least 6ft apart unless they’re in the same household and there should be a four hours timespan between services for cleaning and disinfecting.
Minimal operations, including “facilitating remote services,” are allowed at religious facilities, according to the release.
In the end, this time does bring some positives. Dawson said people can come to a better understanding of why the church has certain traditions, learn that church is not a building and see that staying connected with people, near or far, is always good — lessons she hopes will not be lost when “normal” is restored.
“If we want to be church, it’s not just about showing up at the building, it’s actually about showing up for each other,” she said.
