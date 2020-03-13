The city of Frederick declared a state of emergency Friday and will restrict access to many public buildings and public meetings, the city announced.
The Weinberg Center for the Arts and William R. Talley Recreation Center will be closed, along with several other changes to city operations.
Law enforcement operations will continue in full force and emergency planning protocols are in place should the situation change, the city said in its press release.
Public access to city facilities will be restricted and by appointment only, the release said. Though staffing levels are likely to be lower, because the city is encouraging employees who can to work remotely.
Mayor and Board of Aldermen workshops and public hearings are planned to happen as scheduled. In-person public comment will not be available due to reduced public access to facilities. The city is still identifying ways to allow residents to provide public comment, the release said. Those details will be release soon.
The Zoning Board of Appeals, Historic Preservation Commission and Planning Commission are scheduled to go on as planned. In-person public comment and representatives needed for testimony on agenda items will be permitted to attend public meetings in person.
All other city board and commission meetings will be canceled until the state of emergency is lifted. Special workshops on the comprehensive plan during this period will be postponed.
The Frederick Community Action Agency will continue to operate the health center, food bank and soup kitchen, the release said.
Due dates for city bills, permits, licensures and citations will be extended to 30 days after the state of emergency ends.
