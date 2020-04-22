Marsha Flowers went to pick up a prescription from CVS.
It was before Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all retail employees and people going to retail stores to wear masks. But the woman behind the counter was already wearing a mask.
Flowers understood why. The woman wanted to protect herself.
But the mask created a problem for Flowers, a member of the deaf community in Frederick County, who relies on reading lips to communicate with others. The solid masks that people wear, including the cloth ones many are wearing, block a person’s mouth.
Flowers, herself, wears a mask and gloves when she goes out. Living in Frederick makes it easy enough to go to the store since there is usually someone who can sign, she said in an email. Frederick County has a large deaf population and is very friendly, she added.
But masks are one example of how access to information during the COVID-19 pandemic is harder for those who are part of the deaf community or those who do not speak English.
At his press conferences, Hogan has an American Sign Language interpreter. The state also offers live captioning during his press conferences. The state offers translated information on COVID-19.
When Frederick County held its town hall, government officials could not offer translators because everyone was filming from home, County Executive Jan Gardner said. Days later, the county posted translated transcripts of the town hall.
Frederick Health Hospital has Spanish speaking staff members at its COVID-19 test site. There is also a digital/video tool being used for American Sign Language, spokeswoman Kelsey Shupe said in an email.
There are other options available for other languages, as well, Shupe said.
“The language translation access we offer every day remains the same during COVID-19,” Shupe said.
Lost without translationThere is a fear about going to the hospital among the Spanish-speaking community, Flor Salguero said through translator Sebastian Brown. The fear concerns immigration enforcement, but also not being able to leave if they go to the hospital.
And without good information, misinformation fills in the gaps, making it harder for people to understand COVID-19.
Salguero heard about the hospital’s translation services for the test site, but she said she has to search for the information. Or, she learns about it through word of mouth and Facebook posts.
“It’s all been informal,” she said.
Knowing that there was a testing site with Spanish speaking staff made Margarita Gallegos feel better. But still, Gallegos, who primarily speaks Spanish, said through Brown that it has been difficult to navigate information about the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. And so they’ve been left out of the conversation.
The information is primarily in English, which creates a barrier, she said. It is an issue that has only been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before the disease, there was a problem.
Gallegos suggested that the county create a liaison position between the Spanish-speaking community and the government, which would help those who do not speak English during the COVID-19 pandemic and in general.
Salguero also called for more translation to help get the message out. If information was more readily available from the beginning, she said she feels that more people would have understood the need to stay home and the dangers of COVID-19.
But language barriers are just one problem those in the Spanish-speaking community face. For some, immigration status can make it difficult to access federal assistance. Both Gallegos and Salguero are in the United States legally, they said.
Like others in the county, there are those in the Spanish-speaking community that have lost their jobs. But the distrust of the government and, in some cases, the inability to get federal help makes it more difficult.
And with the stay-at-home order, there are fears that those who go to work or leave their homes for essential reasons may be targeted by the police, Gallegos said.
Between the language barriers and lack of federal assistance, there is frustration among the Spanish-speaking community.
“We feel as if we’ve totally been left behind,” Gallegos said.
Breaking down barriersNancy Pedersen is a former nurse and member of the hearing community. She had a near-death experience recently and because of it, she is trying to give back.
So she has been creating masks that use vinyl so that people can see lips.
She started creating the masks after an interpreter at Frederick Health Hospital told her that it was difficult since those who cannot hear rely on lips to read both words and emotions. Solid masks prevented that access.
It is hard enough to have a barrier due to language, Pedersen said, without having an additional obstacle from the lack of being able to read emotions.
She’s donated masks to interpreters at Frederick Health Hospital and Meritus Medical Center. She’s also sent them to a birthing center in New Hampshire and the Military Funeral Honors Team.
She does not sell the masks. She donates them as her way to pay it forward, she said. She is here despite her near-death experience and she has the ability to make the masks. So she uses her talents to help.
