Heidi Keeney celebrated her 18th anniversary as a Frederick County government employee last Thursday. In that time, she’s had more job titles than she can count.
Within the past two weeks, Keeney added another one to her ever-expanding resumé — she is now the vaccine project manager for the county’s COVID-19 response.
Since being moved into the position on Jan. 13 from her prior job as special assistant to the county executive, Keeney has been the point person in the Frederick County Health Department’s effort get to get a vaccine call center and online pre-registration up and running.
The job has required staffing and training staff to operate those systems within a very small window of time and expanded her already busy work week to 80 hours or more.
When asked how she was feeling last week after a whirlwind of activity, Keeney responded, “Very tired.”
But long days and long work weeks in the county executive’s office are not something Keeney is unaccustomed to.
“So that’s another benefit to bringing me in,” she said of her new position as the vaccine project manager. “I also have the lifestyle to accommodate that.”
The call center and the pre-registration system were propped up in less than a week and came online last Tuesday. By Thursday morning, the call center had received more than 2,000 calls that led to more than 500 vaccine appointments, and more than 11,000 county residents had signed up for the pre-registration system that notifies them when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.
“Heidi has really done an absolutely outstanding job,” County Executive Jan Gardner said. “Not only has she coordinated county employees from a couple of divisions who have stepped up to answer the phone, she has done the training and is expanding that and making that a better system.”
Keeney hails from nearby Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and went to a small private school, Bauder College in Atlanta, with the intent to study fashion merchandising. She thought she might be a wedding planner one day.
Her career in Frederick County government began in January 2003 working the front desk at the social services office, and she has worked her way up from there.
Among other responsibilities, she has been the building manager for Winchester Hall and helped write administrative policies for the county, including all of the emergency procedures.
“One of the advantages Heidi has as a county employee is that she has worked in various divisions,” Gardner said. “She knows the division directors. She carries some authority because she is from my office, and she knows who to call.
“So, if they have a glitch in the software, boom,” Gardner continued. “I need more volunteers, and she sends out and email, boom. I need four more volunteers from the departments to come out and do this, and she trains them.”
That is what made Keeney ideally suited for the role of vaccine project manager in the eyes of county government and health leaders.
During Gardner’s public information briefing last Thursday at Winchester Hall on the county’s vaccine rollout, Keeney joked that she finally got to speak in such a forum after 18 years on the job.
The county health department does emergency preparedness exercises annually. For example, if there was an anthrax attack and it needed to get pills in people’s mouths within 48 hours of the event, who would coordinate that effort?
True to her nature, Keeney volunteered for the role and “added value to it,” said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county health officer.
“She immediately grasped what needed to be done and then just took care of it, and enhanced it, way beyond expectations,” Brookmyer said.
As Gardner put it, speaking of Keeney, “She is good at anticipating what needs to be done and just doing it.”
