A total of four Frederick County Public Schools food and nutrition services employees have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to recent Find Out First emails. This comes after two Brunswick-area employees who work in that department tested positive last week.
The first two employees who tested positive last came to work on Oct. 5 and 12, Daryl Boffman, executive director of Public Affairs for FCPS, told the News-Post on Monday. Both were involved with meal distribution at Brunswick Middle School and the Brunswick Heights Shopping Center parking lot.
Since then, a third employee in the Brunswick area and an employee who works in Walkersville have also tested positive.
The latest Brunswick employee was supporting meal distribution at Brunswick High School and last worked on the morning of Oct. 14, according to Boffman.
The Walkersville employee was involved with meal distribution at Walkersville High School and at the Discovery Shopping Center parking lot on Woodsboro Pike. That individual last worked on Oct. 12, according to Boffman.
None of the employees who have tested positive had direct exposure to students or families, Boffman said.
According to FCPS, all employees who work for the food and nutrition services department follow health and safety protocols, which include wearing face coverings, hand washing, social distancing and sanitizing workspaces.
FCPS said in various emails that those who had close contact with the employees who tested positive for COVID have been contacted and advised to quarantine at home and seek further medical evaluation.
FCPS declined to say if the first two Brunswick employees who tested positive have since returned to work.
