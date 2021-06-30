Thursday marks the beginning of the end of the state of emergency in Maryland, as mandates and restrictions Gov. Larry Hogan issued during the pandemic expire, including the statewide mask order.
In Frederick County, though, residents will notice relatively few changes to their day-to-day lives, County Executive Jan Gardner said via email. Those who are vaccinated haven’t had to wear masks in most indoor or outdoor settings since May, and local businesses will still be allowed to continue requiring their employees and customers to wear masks. Frederick residents will also still have to wear masks on public transit as mandated by a federal executive order.
While most people won’t see dramatic shifts on July 1 and in the weeks ahead, Thursday still marks the latest milestone in Maryland’s recovery from the deadly pandemic, which has killed more than 9,500 people in the state and hospitalized more than 43,000.
July 1 signals the start of a 45-day grace period, during which Maryland will continue to relax other regulations and wind down emergency health operations until the state of emergency officially ends on Aug. 15.
Here’s what you should expect to change in Frederick County in the coming weeks and months.
What are some other orders that ended on Thursday?
- Quarantine and testing requirements for travelers
- Early release of people from correctional facilities due to COVID-19
- Restrictions on the supply of hydroxychloroquine and other drugs
- Alternative processes for marriage applications and ceremonies
- Child care for essential personnel
The mask mandate for the county’s public schools also expired on Thursday, about a week after the school system started allowing teachers to take off their masks while they weren’t around students. Students and staff members won’t be required to wear face coverings during summer programs or next fall and, as of now, the system doesn’t plan to enforce social distancing, Frederick County Public Schools spokesman Brandon Oland said.
Bus drivers and riders are still required to wear masks, per federal guidelines.
What’s happening on Aug. 15?When the state of emergency officially ends in August, tenants who suffered a substantial loss of income due to the pandemic will no longer be protected from eviction or foreclosure by the state.
Flexibility for the renewal of driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and professional licenses will also end, as will directives that nursing homes were required to follow during the pandemic — facilities had to provide periodic updates to their residents and staff regarding on-site coronavirus infections, for instance, and increase their testing of residents and staff for the virus. The National Guard will also no longer be under active duty.
Other orders that will end include:
- Delayed expiration of nursing licenses
- The authorization of remote, notarizations, remote witnessing and electronic signing
- Video hearings for the Maryland Insurance Administration
- COVID-19 testing by licensed pharmacists
- Children’s health program contributions
- Augmentation of the emergency medical services workforce
- Alternate care sites
One order that Hogan issued during the pandemic allowed health departments across the state to administer COVID-19 vaccinations with the help of EMTs, paramedics, pharmacy technicians, veterinarians and other health care professionals. Without the assistance of these providers in Frederick County, demand for vaccines would not have been met, Kathleen Harne, director of the county health department’s coronavirus division, wrote in an email.
After Aug. 15, however, this order will expire, and medical professionals not allowed to administer vaccines under their regular scope of practice will no longer be able to do so. Danielle Haskin — manager for the health department’s coronavirus testing program — said the department is sufficiently staffed by registered nurses and other clinical providers who are typically allowed to administer vaccines. The county will continue providing vaccinations at multiple venues, including community outreach events, homebound outreach and its clinic on Oak Street.
What will change in the City of Frederick?The county seat of Frederick issued its own state of emergency on March 13 of last year, limiting the staffing of city government offices and access to these facilities, among other steps. Frederick is currently monitoring the state’s steps to remove coronavirus restrictions and will “respond accordingly” once the state of emergency is officially removed in Maryland, according to a city spokesperson.
Due dates on bills, citations, certifications and other documents will be extended by 30 days after the city lifts its state of emergency, as will permit expirations and licensing renewals. The city’s pop-up dining program is also tied to its state of emergency; the city will continue allowing parking lot dining expansions and other aspects of the program until 30 days after the state of emergency ends or Oct. 31 — whichever comes first.
The city’s ban on rent increases will also last 180 days after Hogan lifts Maryland’s state of emergency.
How about other municipalities?Of the municipalities the News-Post was able to reach Tuesday, three — Mount Airy, Rosemont and Burkittsville — said residents shouldn’t expect to experience any more changes on Thursday other than the ones initiated by the governor.
Middletown is still under its state of emergency, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said, which has allowed the town to hold meetings online. The town’s government will discuss when to rescind Middletown’s state of emergency during its upcoming meetings, Bowen said.
In Myersville, town offices will open to the public on Thursday, and residents looking to reserve outdoor recreation spaces will no longer have to include details in their applications about how they will abide by coronavirus guidelines, Town Manager Kristin Aleshire said.
