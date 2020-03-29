As the coronavirus has led state officials to recommend people stay home, practice social distancing and close non-essential businesses, the Frederick County real estate market remains active, according to some Realtors this past week.
They've had to adjust their work to include more conference calls, virtual house tours and electronic signatures — but it's good the real estate community has those resources, said Amanda Addington, president of the Frederick County Association of Realtors (FCAR).
"I have really been trying to tell all of our members to be positive because we are in an industry where we can do so much virtually and electronically, and that has really been to our benefit," Addington said.
She added that although the coronavirus outbreak has been difficult in some aspects — three clients backed out of transactions in a five-day period next week — it's too early to tell if it's a long-range dip in the market, due to a lack of data.
Stacy Allwein, a Realtor and team leader of the Allwein team at Century 21 Redwood Realty in Frederick, said there is still some market activity from buyers and sellers — especially with those who need to move now, whether it be for a job, military members or other customers.
Real estate agents have been taking precautions at homes for sale — hand sanitizer throughout the home, disinfecting wipes and asking sellers to leave open closet doors to reduce contact in the home.
It's difficult to predict what long-term impact the coronavirus will have on the market, but Allwein was positive last week, noting the strong market in Frederick County.
"I really think when everything is said and done — even though I don’t have a crystal ball — the market is going to be just as strong, if not stronger ... because although there will be people bumped out of the market, because unfortunately they’ve lost jobs or those kinds of things, for the most part, I think people are going to be chomping at the bit to buy houses."
Cassandra Bailey, a Realtor and broker at Maryland Elite Realtors in Frederick, said it's difficult to predict what properties are selling right now, but added a well-priced property always has a chance.
Virtual tours have been popular the past few weeks — and like Allwein, Bailey said the real estate market should be strong after the coronavirus pandemic ends.
"I would wager big money that soon as this happens, that it’s going to be a crazy, crazy market. ... There’s a lot of pent-up demand," Bailey said.
Tracy Grubb, a Realtor in Frederick, said a lot of her work recently hasn't been face-to-face contact, and asked sellers to turn on all the lights and open all the doors in the house to minimize contact.
Like others, she said the coronavirus hasn't affected home values, but it has slowed some buyers and sellers.
"I think it’s just hit a pause button. ... I don’t think value is going be impacted. I think it’s just going to be a pause until we get back to normal," Grubb said.
Along with home values, the current situation has highlighted a need for the ability to sign closing and settlement documents virtually, instead of in person.
John Foley, an attorney at Salisbury, McLister and Foley in Frederick who specializes in residential and commercial real estate settlements, said the state legislature was working on a law change to allow those electronic signatures before they adjourned early this year.
One of the keys, Foley said, is whether title insurance underwriters can adapt to the change — title insurance companies depend on the underwriters for transactions to be completed.
It might take time for the change to be fully implemented. National lenders have the tools and ability to connect with notaries remotely to complete transactions electronically, but some local and regional lenders might not, he added.
"My fear is the smaller regional and local lenders will not be set up with remote notaries ... and residential [sales] will be a little bit more old-school and require wet [ink] signatures, but that’s just my opinion," Foley said.
Addington said the state's Association of Realtors was working on such a change before the coronavirus outbreak.
"That’s something that Maryland Realtors had advocated for us ... in cases where we have military [members] or someone out of county or out of the area and who needs to settle on a home. ... It’s something we were working on prior to this, but this has really emphasized the need for it," Addington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.