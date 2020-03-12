ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland General Assembly will work through the weekend to finish its operating and capital budgets because of the coronavirus outbreak, and is limiting all bill hearing testimony to sponsors beginning Monday, statehouse leadership announced Thursday.
It’s unclear if the state Legislature will recess early — the last time that happened was during the Civil War — but public health is a priority moving forward, leading statehouse officials said.
In order to prevent any possible spread of the virus, the following measures have been taken, according to a news release from House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore) and Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city):
- All bill hearings, starting Monday, will hear testimony only from bill sponsors.
- Only those with a state-issued credential will have access to the State House, House and Senate office buildings, effective immediately.
- All nonessential personnel must telework for the rest of the session.
Ferguson said in an interview with reporters after the Senate floor session Thursday that it was their intent to finish the session as scheduled.
“What we’re trying to do is make some common-sense adjustments to the schedule — to our operations — to take precautionary measures to limit the risk of spreading any virus,” Ferguson said. “And so, these are reasonable steps to take that I hope a lot of businesses and institutions are taking a look at how they adjust operations to meet the moment.”
Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) said he hoped the Senate and House could make it to sine die on April 6 with no interruptions, but added that the General Assembly’s only job mandated in the state constitution is to pass an operating budget.
“I think we should do our best to finish out the session here,” he said. “I think if we have to, we need to have additional precautions about how we handle crowds,” he said. “The problem is we are surrounded by crowds all the time.”
The General Assembly could adjourn and reconvene later for other business, but the deadline for the House and Senate passing the budget is March 30.
Del. Carol Krimm (D-Frederick) also said completing the operating budget, along with the capital budget, is a priority.
The whole situation is “unsettling,” she said, but it’s important for lawmakers to focus on the task at hand. It is also vital that everyone monitor their health, she added.
“I’m in the vulnerable population group,” said Krimm, who is 69. “And there’s a lot of us here like that. So I know that the speaker wants to protect our health.”
The last time the General Assembly was interrupted was during a special session in 1861, according to state archives. Gov. Thomas Holliday Hicks had called the assembly in an off-year — the General Assembly met biannually back then — because of public outcry at the start of the Civil War.
Because Annapolis was a pro-Confederate city, Hicks decided to convene the Assembly in Frederick, which was more pro-Union, according to state archives. That session began in the Frederick County Courthouse on April 26, but moved to Kemp Hall, which was a meeting hall that belonged to the German Reformed Church.
The General Assembly adjourned Aug. 7, scheduling to reconvene Sept. 17. But on that later date, federal troops and Baltimore police officers arrested pro-Confederate lawmakers. The state was soon dragged into the proceedings of the Civil War.
Ferguson said Thursday after the floor session that if a member of either chamber is diagnosed with the coronavirus, that wouldn’t mean automatically suspending the session at this point. But state leaders are weighing many options.
“I think, certainly, the higher risk of exposure, the more thoughtful we will be about what steps we need to take,” Ferguson said. “But we don’t want to overreact, we don’t want to wait until we’re too late. So it’s all about balance, so I think we’re in a good place, and we’re trusting the administration and public health experts.”
Do we really need a state legislature. I don't think closing it down for a year would make much difference.
Not taking a 'political' position on this matter, as this consideration would apply to all citizens regardless of political affiliation, ideology etc., but if Public Testimony is suspended, then shouldn't all further considerations of new legislation or modifications to existing legislation (particularly those affecting our Federal and Maryland State Constitutional Rights), impacts on taxes and so forth. We can certainly consider and debate the merits of postponing the 2020 Legislative Session until such time as the complete and expected exercise of democracy can be practiced? Let's discuss. :)
Correct, but my cynical take is "Do they really listen to the public at all or just go thru the motions'?
Often, no, Tom. You saw the pictures of delegates playing on their phones during hearings.
Agree; had the same thought...
Spot on Wayne. All stakeholders must be allowed to comment on new legislation. If they will not allow live public comment, they should open a docket for written public comment, and have that docket open for public review. As a part of that docket, the comments should be categorized, and an official response to that comment category be published. Legislation cannot be allowed to be made in darkness.
Written testimony has always been an option. It can be submitted electronically. During bill hearings all of the testimony is available as well as the fiscal note. If you want to learn how to submit written testimony, contact karen.young@house.state.us.
