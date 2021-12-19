The rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing heightened alarm across the country, and Frederick County is no exception.
Surging hospitalization numbers in the county prompted County Executive Jan Gardner to advise everyone — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask while in public indoor settings.
Gardner’s office on Thursday afternoon also urged churches and businesses to “strongly consider” requiring their visitors to mask up during the holiday season.
“Everyone needs to do their part to protect our loved ones and vulnerable people in our community,” Gardner said in a news release. “The winter surge is preventable if everyone would get vaccinated, tested, and follow health advisories.”
Though the delta variant remains the dominant strain of the virus in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci — the nation’s leading infectious disease expert — joined CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning to warn that omicron is very likely to overtake delta. Scientists estimate that cases of the variant double about every two to four days nationwide. Last week, the percentage of people in New York City testing positive for COVID-19 doubled in three days.
Meanwhile, it remains unclear in Frederick how quickly daily case totals are rising. Key coronavirus surveillance statistics — such as daily case and death tallies — have been unavailable in the state since a cyberattack kicked the Maryland health department’s website offline two weekends ago.
The state has been able to continue sharing hospitalization numbers, however, which paint a grim picture. More people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Frederick County than have been since the surge of the virus last winter. The number of intensive care unit patients being treated for the virus is the highest it’s been in months.
Frederick Health, the county’s largest health care system, was caring for 66 COVID-19 inpatients as of late last week, 11 of whom were in the intensive care unit. Of the total inpatients being treated for the virus that day, only eight were vaccinated, according to the health system’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
To Frederick Health CEO and President Tom Kleinhanzl, the latest surge in hospitalizations was “entirely preventable.”
In a joint statement issued by Frederick Health and the county health department last week, Cheryl Cioffi, chief operating officer at the health system, said the best way for the community to assist staff at the system is to get vaccinated, get their booster shot, continue masking up indoors and exercise good judgment during the holiday season.
“To not overwhelm our health care system, we must get ahead of this virus,” Cioffi said in the release.
Though research has indicated full vaccination and a booster shot offers strong protection against infection from the omicron variant, full vaccination without a booster seems to offer less of a shield. Still, two doses of a vaccine appears to protect against severe disease from the strain.
County health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer echoed Cioffi in the statement, saying the community has the tools it needs to reduce the number of people who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
“We want our friends and family who need medical care to get the level of care they require without delay,” she said in the release, adding, “We expect the virus to continue circulating in our community and cause significant illness through the winter, and our actions can keep our loved ones safer through the holidays.”
(1) comment
Tsk, tsk....Jan SNL is streamed the next day on Hulu..so last night's episode is now on Hulu. Please be honest about the risks of Covid...watch SNL..the most important part to watch for is that there isn't a cold open...Paul Rudd will walk you through the rest..so you really only have to watch the opening monologue..do you like Tom Hanks?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.