The rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing heightened alarm across the country, and Frederick County is no exception.
Surging hospitalization numbers in the county prompted County Executive Jan Gardner to advise everyone — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask while in public indoor settings.
Gardner’s office on Thursday afternoon also urged churches and businesses to “strongly consider” requiring their visitors to mask up during the holiday season.
“Everyone needs to do their part to protect our loved ones and vulnerable people in our community,” Gardner said in a news release. “The winter surge is preventable if everyone would get vaccinated, tested, and follow health advisories.”
Though the delta variant remains the dominant strain of the virus in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci — the nation’s leading infectious disease expert — joined CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning to warn that omicron is very likely to overtake delta. Scientists estimate that cases of the variant double about every two to four days nationwide. Last week, the percentage of people in New York City testing positive for COVID-19 doubled in three days.
Meanwhile, it remains unclear in Frederick how quickly daily case totals are rising. Key coronavirus surveillance statistics — such as daily case and death tallies — have been unavailable in the state since a cyberattack kicked the Maryland health department’s website offline two weekends ago.
The state has been able to continue sharing hospitalization numbers, however, which paint a grim picture. More people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Frederick County than have been since the surge of the virus last winter. The number of intensive care unit patients being treated for the virus is the highest it’s been in months.
Frederick Health, the county’s largest health care system, was caring for 66 COVID-19 inpatients as of late last week, 11 of whom were in the intensive care unit. Of the total inpatients being treated for the virus that day, only eight were vaccinated, according to the health system’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
To Frederick Health CEO and President Tom Kleinhanzl, the latest surge in hospitalizations was “entirely preventable.”
In a joint statement issued by Frederick Health and the county health department last week, Cheryl Cioffi, chief operating officer at the health system, said the best way for the community to assist staff at the system is to get vaccinated, get their booster shot, continue masking up indoors and exercise good judgment during the holiday season.
“To not overwhelm our health care system, we must get ahead of this virus,” Cioffi said in the release.
Though research has indicated full vaccination and a booster shot offers strong protection against infection from the omicron variant, full vaccination without a booster seems to offer less of a shield. Still, two doses of a vaccine appears to protect against severe disease from the strain.
County health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer echoed Cioffi in the statement, saying the community has the tools it needs to reduce the number of people who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
“We want our friends and family who need medical care to get the level of care they require without delay,” she said in the release, adding, “We expect the virus to continue circulating in our community and cause significant illness through the winter, and our actions can keep our loved ones safer through the holidays.”
(32) comments
NO THANK YOU Jan. Thanks, but NO thanks. We will NOT be wearing face diapers this Christmas. This hoax has gone on long enough, way too long, and the jig is up. You wanna wear a mask and run scared, be my guest. But as for me, … I’m free. And no tyrannical edicts or mandates, by the government or anyone else, are gonna change it.
mcrider - you are the reason for the continued pandemic. Your macho crap is the opposite of patriotic and self centered. Get real.
Why isn’t the county distributing masks to the residents?
Our elected and appointed leaders know that masks are important, so why don’t they make sure that everyone who wants one has a mask that works and has effective instructions about how to wear it properly?
The county conducts car seat seat checks, why not mask checks? I have yet to see a mask available in frederick say that doesn’t have a warning that it does not protect against spread of virus. A bit of clarification from the professionals would be helpful.
Once again we learn nothing in the time we have dealt with Covid... mask mandates do not work especially not wearing the right masks for the virus or illness that you are fighting against. This latest variant little impact on most folks especially those with the vaccines and boosters. For those who are not vaccinated or have not got the booster yet go do it and remember these steps are not without risk and no guarantee that you still won't get the virus or transmit the virus... the folks who have other health issues wear a mask like you should have been for years not just since Covid. Jan probably likes spouting the party lines about masks, social distancing etc... I am sure behind close doors she does what others in her political party have done - ignore these rules because they are not for me! If you really believe the CDC and what has been coming out of various medical institutions on this latest variant... stop the panic and warnings and by no means should the schools go virtual again.
[thumbup] boomer. Now sit back and watch the resident contrarians and fear mongers heads explode.
They always do, don't they...
🤯🎄
Good emoticon, phydeaux. Merry Christmas to you and yours.
So you are self-aware....I was beginning to wonder...
Just wait until Skynet becomes self aware. [beam]
They don’t work?
Best research I have found on mask effectiveness.
https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/17/21/8114/htm
" Under scenario A (only passive ventilation), the risk that one of the others becomes infected is 47%, and the individual infection risk is 19%. Active ventilation with outside air (B) reduces these risks by a factor of 2 to 2.5, and by additionally wearing face masks (C) the risks are reduced by a factor of 7 to 8 (Table 4). The wearing of high-quality masks (D) leads to the largest risk reduction by more than a factor of 40 (i.e., that one of the others becomes infected).
Hmmm Boomer/timothy - did you not read the concern that in this edition that the treatments we relied on to prevent more severe illness may not work due to the virus mutating? Stick to the stuff you know bro!
Oh good catch there Hayduke2......it's funny that you think Boomer/timothy can read and comprehend at the same time ...he can do one, or the other, but not both at the same time...isn't that right timothy? Also of all the screen names...Boomer?
As I explained to someone about the name "Boomer" it is all about the type of submarine I served on during my US Navy career... and also to do with my job onboard that nuclear powered submarine... would be nice if you and others played by the rules of commenting set forth by the Post... but like most liberals rules only apply to the other guy not to you... I get your trophy for you for participation... well done!
There weren’t any leaks from the Nuclear Reactor while you were on board were there? That could explain your comments. Peace.✌️😷BTW, Welcome to the FNP Opinion Forum….if you’re new that is. All you guys say the same thing, it’s hard to know when you change your pseudonym. 👍
Boomer, thank you for your service. Bty, which Boomer (Ballistic Missile Submarine) did you serve on? Isn’t service and deployment of those vessels suppose to be top secret 🤫?
the virus is mutating correct and every time it is less dangerous and less impact on children and the healthy not so much for those who have health issues most which are self-induced...
Careful, boomer, you are following science and data and not the fear and hysteria promulgated by the Biden and the state run media. They need covid to distract from their failures on the border, Afghanistan, inflation, gas prices, and so forth
Boomer -- Sure, it is mutating but you cannot say it is less dangerous, etc. at this point. Look at the Delta variant. Stick to what you know bro.
“The state has been able to continue sharing hospitalization numbers, however, which paint a grim picture.” 😟
Return the God dam schools to all virtual. Immediately
V number 2
If you can't say something nice then don't say anything at all, or skip over plum's comments...I'm sure plum will appreciate knowing you read their comments and that they illicit such response from you that you just have to stop and say hey...was that your intent?
Tsk, tsk....Jan SNL is streamed the next day on Hulu..so last night's episode is now on Hulu. Please be honest about the risks of Covid...watch SNL..the most important part to watch for is that there isn't a cold open...Paul Rudd will walk you through the rest..so you really only have to watch the opening monologue..do you like Tom Hanks?
No way. Masks suck.
They do, but dying along in the hospital from Covid sucks far more. If everyone would do their part and get vaccinated, we'd have much fewer cases.
Really, you think SNL is the best source for covid information?
How about covid information from the White House?
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/22/politics/fact-check-biden-cnn-town-hall-july/index.html
"Calling on Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Biden said, "If you're vaccinated, you're not going to be hospitalized, you're not going to be in the ICU unit and you're not going to die."
"Biden said that since the vaccines "cover" the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus: "You're not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations."
Art why did you change your screen name? At least I'm honest whereas you are not..now as far as info from the White House...once again you are misrepresenting the facts...sigh....this is was deemed as false information so....and it's from something he said in February(which considering how many outright lies Trump told I am willing to overlook this)(he was trying to give people hope, can't fault him for that can you?)...which we all know now in December is not correct...we know now that vaccinated people can and do get Covid but so far the vaccine has kept them out of the hospital..but what we don't know now in December is if our vaccines are going to keep protecting us..? Anywho what are you worried about? Do you even understand how any of this works?? I know you do...so stop being so ignorant Art.
Not an SNL fan huh?? Never said they were a source said they were taking Covid seriously...big difference. Jan needs to follow their example and take Covid seriously...otherwise.....well
Who cares about SNL? lol How is that relevant to this story? smh
Yeah I knew my comment would go over non-SNL fans head's....that's okay...if you have Hulu you can catch up.....Saturday's SNL is streaming now on Hulu.
Remember the Daily Show with Jon Stewart and how if you didn't keep up with current events...nothing he said would make sense...nor be funny? Same thing happening here...you gotta keep up with current events V number 2...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.