Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Frederick County's Animal Control Division will send out an officer only to respond to emergency or "priority" calls.
Starting Friday, March 27, Animal Control officers will physically respond to calls only between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. that are deemed a high priority. All other calls will be handled by phone or email.
"From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., an Animal Control Officer will be available to assist with animal related emergencies only. Due to the current crisis, we are striving to provide appropriate animal care and customer service in balance with public safety and human health," the division posted on its Facebook page Thursday.
For more information, call 301-600-1544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.