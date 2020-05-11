As officials from the city of Frederick recently adopted a budget of roughly $100 million and the Frederick County Council is currently discussing County Executive Jan Gardner’s proposed $665.8 million budget for fiscal year 2021, leaders from Frederick County’s other municipalities are also finalizing their budgets.
The common theme: The uncertainty of future revenues and the overall economy due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Here is what some of those leaders said during multiple interviews about preparing for the fiscal year 2021 budget.
Rosemont Burgess Tom Watson
Watson has prepared a budget of just over $72,000 for the upcoming fiscal year, with the top budgeted item being $20,000 for speed enforcement, a longtime issue in the village of just over 300 people.
Watson said he will likely hold his budget “steady” because many residents in town are retired and on a fixed income, and thus aren’t impacted much financially by the state’s stay-at-home order.
The bigger issue, he said, will be figuring out how to have the town’s commissioners pass the budget by next month. If Gov. Larry Hogan allows small gatherings, they should be OK, Watson said.
“We never have more than 15 people here anyway,” Watson said. “If he doesn’t give us any guidance by the end of May, then I probably am going to do the meeting by telephone conference.”
Burkittsville Mayor Debby Burgoyne
Burgoyne said last week she still needed to review the budget, but added it typically hovers around $60,000.
One concern, she said, is any potential loss of income tax revenue from residents unable to work or those who have left town — including four families displaced by a fire at the post office and adjoining building around Christmas. Those losses are felt more in a town of roughly 160 residents, she said.
But there is one way some residents are helping save roughly $10,000 in town expenses, she said. They are replacing Burkittsville’s street signs themselves.
“What else are you going to do when you can’t go anywhere? Make street signs, I guess,” Burgoyne said with a laugh.
New Market Mayor Winslow F. Burhans III
Burhans, the longtime mayor of the eastern county town of just more than 700 people, said New Market officials can expect roughly $6,000 less in property tax revenue if the town council adopts the constant yield tax rate.
The current rate is 12 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the constant yield would drop that to roughly 11.8 cents, Burhans said. In other words, town officials would receive $6,000 in additional property tax revenue versus last year, if the rate was kept at 12 cents.
There’s perhaps a bigger issue when looking at a budget of roughly over $1 million this year, he added. Adventure Park USA, the amusement park south of I-70 on Baldwin Road, accounts for roughly 10 percent of the town’s revenues, Burhans said.
So if that park permanently shuts down due to the pandemic, it would hurt, he said. Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) and Adventure Park officials sued Hogan and other state officials earlier this month, and part of the lawsuit stated Adventure Park was at risk of closing due to $700,000 in lost revenue this spring.
Other than that, town officials are expecting about a 25 percent dip in income tax revenue, but don’t plan to cut many expenses.
“We already run a super lean government, there’s not a lot of fancy stuff going on in town,” Burhans said.
Outgoing Myersville Mayor Wayne Creadick Jr.
Creadick provided input on his last budget as mayor this year in Myersville, a town of about 1,800 residents.
He’s proud of the fact the fiscal year 2021 budget proposes a 1.5-cent reduction in the property tax, a move the town council has adopted the past two years. If adopted, the rate would be set at 34.6 cents per $100 of assessed value for residents.
He added he’d be surprised if any other municipalities statewide have done the same. The overall operating and capital budgets are just under $1.6 million, according to the proposed budgets.
Creadick said the town estimates some reduction in revenues from personal income tax, and about 15 percent less in state funds.
But he’s happy of the budgets he and colleagues have adopted during his time as mayor, including this last one — given it’s approved by the town council.
“I’ve told people, it’s interesting ... I came in [and] the first big crisis was 9/11, and here I’m going out under this whole worldwide pandemic, but there’s been a glutton of good years in between,” Creadick said.
Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs
Briggs knows that Emmitsburg, the county’s northernmost town of just over 3,000 residents, will get through the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic — and he points to the town’s history as why.
“I just tell everybody that in 1863, two weeks before [The Battle of] Gettysburg, half the town burnt down and we pulled through this … Emmitsburg is very resilient,” Briggs said.
The town’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year is roughly $1.87 million, a $60,000 drop from the current budget, Briggs said.
He, like other municipal leaders countywide, will be looking at how the pandemic impacts state funds, like highway user revenues for road maintenance. The town is also setting aside $30,000 in funds so that local small businesses can apply for grants, Briggs said.
Middletown Burgess John Miller
Miller understands the financial struggles many small businesses and residents are experiencing due to the pandemic.
The upcoming budget, which hovers around $4 million on the operating and capital side in a town of just under 4,700 people, accounts for a 20-25 percent loss in revenue across the board, Miller said.
One concern, he added, is that even as the economy opens back up, people may stay home due to health concerns.
“In the conversations I see in social media and the larger media, very few people are talking about [if] residents are going to be hesitant to go back into a business right away,” Miller said.
Predicting future revenues in general is “a shot in the dark” at this point, Miller said.
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird
Kinnaird, mayor of Thurmont since 2013, shares Miller and others’ concern about small businesses and people unable or unwilling to work.
The coronavirus pandemic has also taken a toll on their upcoming budget, as officials trimmed roughly $300,000 from capital projects, Kinnaird said. The proposed budget is just under $4.3 million for a town of roughly 6,750 people.
Kinnaird added this was the first time he put a notice in the budget preamble that there would likely be economic hardships on the town’s residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Like in other towns, there’s always the challenge of completing all the capital projects, like road and facility upgrades, Kinnaird said.
“Like everyone else, we’ve got 100 projects we’d like to get done and we can’t fund them this year,” he said.
