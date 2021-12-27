On a cement walkway suspended above a parking lot on the Golden Mile Monday afternoon, a little boy sat at his parents’ feet, rolling a trio of tiny toy cars back and forth. A few feet away, a plastic sign informed them they still had about an hour to wait until they could get a coronavirus test.
Shawn Dennison, a public affairs officer for the Frederick County Health Department, strolled up and down the long line that stretched from the agency’s Hillcrest test site, passing out hand warmers.
“Thank you for your patience!” he called as dozens of people bounced on their toes or marched in place to stay warm. He told a few he wished the health department could distribute rapid tests to folks who were symptomatic for the virus, but the agency was fresh out. He also wished the department could pass out gift cards at the end of the line, he joked, but that was another no-go.
“The line would be even longer then,” someone quipped back, making Dennison laugh.
Soaring coronavirus case rates from the new, highly contagious omicron variant have prompted the levels of people seeking tests for the virus to surge nationwide. Frederick County — which logged a positivity rate of 18.92 percent on Monday — has been no exception.
The health department’s test site at 1100 West Patrick St. has lately been conducting about 300 tests per day and about 40 per hour, said Danielle Haskins, who manages the agency’s community COVID-19 testing. The drive-thru test site at Frederick Health Village has also been logging extremely high numbers, Frederick Health Community Health Director Sara Littleton said in a statement provided by a spokesman for the health system.
Between this Saturday and last, Frederick Health administered 3,132 tests — more than double the number it administered during the first week of December. For comparison, the health system gave 4,999 tests during the entire month of November.
Though the test site at the village doesn’t open until 8 a.m., people started lining up at 6 a.m. Monday, according to Littleton. By 8:30 a.m., the health system had already reached maximum testing capacity and had to start turning people away, Littleton said.
Wait times at the test site can vary significantly, depending on where folks are in the line and what time they arrive, Littleton said. She encouraged people to be prepared to wait and pack snacks, drinks and activities to keep themselves and their children occupied.
“While we are treating people as quickly and safely as possible, patience is appreciated,” Littleton said in the statement. She later added, “Be kind.”
People started lining up outside of the Hillcrest test site 45 minutes before it opened at 10 a.m., Dennison said. On social media, the health department told people to expect wait times of two hours or more.
Despite the long line, however, Dennison and Haskins said people have been understanding and patient during their wait.
Ballenger Creek resident Matthew Kuhn kept a timer running on his phone as he stood in line for a test Monday afternoon. As of 1:30, he said he’d been waiting for one hour and 49 minutes. Still, he smiled as he chatted with Dennison.
He wasn’t experiencing symptoms, he said, but he wanted to be safe after driving to Montgomery County to spend Christmas with his family. He also got tested before the holiday, on Dec. 19. That time, he only had to wait in line for 10 or 15 minutes, he said.
That tracks with what Dennison has observed; traffic at the test site shot up last week, as news of the omicron variant spread and health experts recommended people get tested before gathering with their families, he noted. Moving forward, Kuhn said he plans to get tested for the virus weekly.
Meanwhile, Aliany Nunez and her step-sisters, Judithlyn and Elaysha Martinez, were getting tested Monday afternoon because someone in their family had tested positive for the virus. They had been tested before, but this is the longest they’ve ever had to wait, said 14-year-old Nunez.
Jefferson resident John Hill brought his 20-month-old, Roman, to the health department’s test site on Monday after his wife, brother and sister tested positive before Christmas. Though Hill said he was feeling fine, his son had developed a cough.
Just past 1:45 p.m., they had been waiting in line for more than an hour. But Roman didn’t seem to mind — he was happily sucking on a bottle as his dad pushed his stroller back and forth.
Robin Drummond and her husband, Doug Jones, also seemed to be in good spirits as they waited to be tested. Though Drummond typically gets sore throats around this time of year, she said she wanted to make sure the one she has now isn't a sign of COVID-19. Jones came along to get tested as a safeguard in case his wife gets a positive result.
He joked with Dennison that the signs the health department had placed along the line with wait times reminded him of Disney World.
“There’s no ride at the end of this, Doug,” Dennison said, making Jones and Drummond chuckle. “No ride.”
About 25 staff members are responsible for running the test site at Frederick Health Village, according to Littleton. At the health department’s site, it’s a team of 10, Haskins said. The agency has been monitoring for burnout among staff members, she said, but everyone has been remarkably flexible and “service-minded.” They worked through 100-degree heat this summer and through the snow and cold weather last winter.
Their hearts are in the job, Haskins said.
“I couldn’t have had a better group,” she added.
