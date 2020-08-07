Even as 28,579 Marylanders were tested for the novel coronavirus in the last day, the state’s positivity rate hit a new record low Friday, according to state health department data.
The statewide positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, fell to 3.9 percent between Thursday and Friday, according to the state’s data. The small dip marked the first time the state’s testing positivity rate has dropped below 4 percent since the pandemic began, according to a press release issued Friday by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.
The rate decrease also continued a trend that had led to a record low rate just the day before.
Frederick County’s positivity rate also fell from 1.54 percent on Thursday to 1.38 percent on Friday, according to the governor’s office. Frederick County maintained the lowest positivity rate among all 24 Maryland counties and jurisdictions, the data said.
Even as health officials tested close to 29,000 Marylanders, a total of 13,882 tests were returned with negative results between Thursday and Friday, the state data indicates.
Statewide hospitalizations also declined by seven in the last 24 hours to 528 on Friday, marking the fifth time in the last six days that hospitalizations have declined.
Despite the continued drop in positivity rates and hospitalizations, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased by 801 within the last 24-hour period, the first time in three days the number of cases has increased by more than 600, according to Maryland Health Department data. There are a total of 93,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday, including 3,050 in Frederick County.
While the number of COVID-related deaths in Frederick County remained at 114 as of Friday, the state recorded 14 additional virus-related deaths since Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 3,429, according to state and county data.
(1) comment
Looking better, thanks to all for wearing masks.
