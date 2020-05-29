As COVID-19 began to appear in Maryland and eventually Frederick County, Frederick Health Hospital opened its virtual visits to the public, offering them free of charge.
People could use the virtual service to get help about their symptoms. Providers could diagnose and treat influenza, COVID-19, sinus infection, pink eye, etc.
The virtual visits were just one way Frederick Health started looking into expanding virtual health. As the state and federal regulations relaxed on telehealth, the health care system embraced telehealth, adding video to the already established system for using phone calls to do check ups.
Before COVID-19, the health care system was not doing any telehealth with video, said Dr. Gnanaraj Koilpillai, a family medicine physician at Frederick Health Medical Group Primary Care.
“This whole process was new for us and had to be put together very quickly,” Koilpillai said.
At first, the health care system saw more phone visits, but video visits became more popular, said Phil Hackett, executive director of Frederick Health Medical Group.
The hospital was able to introduce more telehealth partially due to changes in federal regulations, said Karen Millard, director of Revenue Cycle for Frederick Health Medical Group.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, more commonly referred to HIPAA, limited the types of devices a hospital could use for telehealth, Millard said. One of the limited platforms was FaceTime, which was often used by older patients. Under the relaxed regulations, they can.
It was also harder to see non-established patients prior to COVID-19, but those have been lowered, said Dr. Manny Casiano, chief medical officer at Frederick Health Hospital.
After the COVID-19 pandemic passes, the regulations will likely come back, said Jackie Rice, chief information officer for Frederick Health. But even with them, she thinks telehealth is here to stay.
The health care system rolled out several products very quickly, but providers have been all in, Rice said.
Casiano said he hopes there has been enough demand that the hospital and health care system will be able to continue to offer telehealth. He has received multiple comments saying patients enjoy the convenience of telehealth.
Koilpillai also said that he expects telehealth will continue in some form. It does not work in all specialties, but he could see 50 to 60 percent of primary care done via telehealth.
The pros of it include not having to leave the home and lowering exposures to any disease that someone else in the waiting room may have. It also helps address mobility issues.
“So this allows us to do a lot of care that has to go through that sort of hardship,” Koilpillai said. “I think that’s a really big benefit for that.”
From a provider aspect, it allows them to be more mobile and flexible in hours.
Especially right now, telehealth can help fill a void for patients who are not visiting doctors out of fear of exposure, Casiano said. People might be willing to do a screening visits if they are offered virtually.
But, there are cons, he said, including that not all types of visits can be done. For example, an orthopedic visit may be more difficult to do virtually if someone is saying they are experiencing pain.
Dental and ears, nose and throat visits are also difficult, Hackett said. But a good amount of visits in other specialities can be done via telehealth.
Setting up a telehealth visit is very similar to calling to schedule an in-person appointment. The hospital website also offers the ability to set up a virtual visit.
A couple days before the telehealth appointment, the patient will get a call to go over some questions and provide email information, Koilpillai said. The day of the visit a medical assistant will call 30 minutes before, make sure the patient is ready and ask intake questions.
To make the visit easier, a patients can have their medications with them and take their vitals, such as temperature and blood pressure, if they have the necessary equipment.
For seniors, it can be helpful to have a family member assist if they are not good with technology, Casiano said.
