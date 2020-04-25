Jason Flanagan left the house on March 24 in a bit of a mood. He'd been sick for several days and he was annoyed he couldn't shake whatever it was he had.
So when he left his home slightly annoyed, the goodbye to his wife, Leslie, wasn't said with the same love it typically is.
"It was just like a 'Oh, I'll see you later.'" Flanagan recalls. "It wasn't memorable."
And why would it need to be? He'd be home shortly, after all.
But not really. Over the next several hours Flanagan went through a whirlwind after staff at Frederick Health Hospital's urgent care facility immediately noticed symptoms of COVID-19.They took him across the street to the emergency room and quickly found out he'd have to go on a ventilator. He likely had pneumonia, the doctor told him. And while he sent multiple texts to his wife, everything happened so fast, there was little time for real conversation.
"Had things gone really bad, that would have been my last interaction with her," Flanagan said. "That was hard. I didn't really get to say goodbye to her."
Flanagan spent the next 10 days in a medically induced coma, which he was eventually able to recover from, but that outcome wasn't always a certainty.
It wouldn't be determined that Flanagan tested positive for COVID-19 until he was already in the coma. Doctors often refer to patients' recovery with terms like "turning the corner." But for Flanagan, he couldn't even reach the corner. Doctors couldn't even see the corner.
Recovery really didn't start until several days later when doctors turned him on his stomach — known as prone position.
Prone positioning has been used for many years to improve oxygenation in patients that require mechanical ventilatory support for respiratory failure, specifically severe acute respiratory distress syndrome, said Dr. Jonathan Henesch, an intensivist at Frederick Health Hospital.
A landmark study in 2013 published by Claude Guerin in the New England Journal of Medicine confirmed that chances of survival are significantly increased when patients are proned, compared to those in supine position.
Flanagan spent 10 days in a coma. Most people who go on a ventilator only recall going to sleep, and then waking up. But for Flanagan his 10-day journey included lucid visions — he calls them hallucinations — of trips he made to Asia, Georgia, western Maryland and Bowie, Md.
Coming out of the coma, it was hard to talk. But the first person he thought about was Leslie. He was able to FaceTime her. The last time they'd seen each other, the goodbye wasn't memorable.
This hello would be, though.
COVID-19 is the stuff nightmares are made of — especially for folks with underlying conditions. But Flanagan was a healthy 39-year-old man with no underlying conditions. It was odd to see COVID-19 affect a healthy man so severely.
But Flanagan wasn't healthy as he initially thought.
It wasn't until his hospital stay that he found out he had Type 2 Diabetes. And he'd had it for a while without knowing.
"If I didn't get COVID-19, I would have serious health issues later on," Flanagan said. "So it might have saved my life."
He's home now, but there's still a long journey ahead of him. Flanagan lost 35 pounds. He's still getting his ability to breathe back. This week he made he enough progress that he found out there would be no more need for in-home physical therapy visits.
Flanagan's battle with COVID-19 became a blessing in disguise. He took two obvious lessons away from it.
"When it comes to the goodbyes, even if it's just going to the store, make sure it's meaningful," Flanagan said. "I left the house around 3:30 to get a chest X-ray and that could have been the last time my wife saw me alive. And I didn't realize it at the time. ...
"It's also taught me to take better care of myself. If I had done more regular doctor visits I could have determined I had diabetes sooner. And maybe I could've taken steps so the disease wouldn't have been as bad as it was."
While Flanagan sits at home recovering with his wife, who also tested positive for COVID-19 but had less severe symptoms, Americans protest across the country to reopen their states before more economic fallout can take place.
Flanagan is worried about the health fallout of these protests, and any decision to open too soon.
"I wouldn't wish what I experienced or what my wife experienced on anyone," Flanagan said. "It almost killed me. I didn't think I'd be one of those people. I understnad the desire to get out and get jobs going, but this will devastate you. This stuff is very real and very dangerous. So until the science says we should go back, we should stay at home.
"You could have my story. Or you could have an even worse story."
