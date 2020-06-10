Barber shops and salons were some of the first businesses to be ordered closed during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Now, during the second phase of Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan, many of these businesses are reopening with limited capacity and by-appointment service only.
That was an interesting change for Wastler’s Barber Shop on Market Street, which has always operated as walk-ins only, said owner Frank Wastler.
“It's been working out great, and we're getting used to it,” Wastler said. “So, if something good comes out of it, it's being able to move over to doing appointments, offering appointments.”
The barber shop was previously permitted to offer service to essential personnel as long as only one barber and one customer was in the store at a time. Wastler said they were very busy, even with one client in the shop a time.
To prepare for reopening, the shop took several steps to ensure safety and cleanliness.
“Well, we definitely sanitize after every customer now, just a lot more hand washing, extra cleaning of the tools, general area, workspace, just stuff like that,” Wastler said.
Down the street, The Affiliated Barber Shop has also opened its doors. For owner Chris Foreman, the biggest challenge has been getting his employees to come back to the barbershop. He decided to close a week before Hogan ordered barber shops closed because he was concerned about safety and didn’t think the closure would last so long. Instead, it lasted three months.
Many of his employees moved on to other kinds of jobs, which he understands. Many of his employees were not able to get on unemployment because they do not have a typical salary that contributes to unemployment.
“So some of them went on to find other jobs and it's kind of scary to try to get them to come back to cutting, to do what they really have the passion for,” Foreman said.
Additionally, the capacity guidelines which caps occupancy at 50 percent means Foreman can only have half as many barbers as usual in the space. He has two groups of barbers who he rotates every day, he said.
“So that's even harder for them to come back to work, and then I can only offer them two days a week so it's still not even good in a way,” Foreman said. “Again, I have to try to talk them into leaving their normal job where they're getting paid more to come back here and it's kind of hard.”
On top of that, Foreman has only owned the business for the last 10 months, so he had not yet filed taxes when the Payment Protection Program and other government assistance first became available and therefore did not apply. He is hopeful about Frederick County’s JumpStart grant, however.
He’s happy, though, to be able to cut people’s hair again.
“I think that it’s very a good thing that they brought us back, because people really love getting haircuts and the feeling they get after, they feel like themselves again,” he said.
Wastler, too, said the shop has been busy because so many people are excited to get their hair cut professionally for the first time in several months.
Even with the restrictions in place, Wastler is optimistic about going forward.
“We were fortunate enough just to be able to have the one barber in there to kind of just keep us going,” Wastler said, “but other than that, we're all in this together, so we'll have just have to cope and kind of do what we have to do to make things work.”
