Tuesday marks the presidential primary in Maryland, and more than 30,000 absentee ballots have been received in Frederick County, according to Election Director Stuart Harvey.
But that's only about 17 percent of the total number sent to voters in Frederick County.
The races on the ballot for Frederick County residents are for president, delegates to the Republican and Democratic conventions later this year, Congresspeople in Maryland's 6th and 8th districts and the county board of education.
Frederick County voters who have not mailed in a ballot can still vote in-person at the Talley Recreation Center in Frederick or the Urbana Regional Library from 7 a.m-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. Social distancing will be enforced, and other guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed.
Dan Loftus, attorney for the county's Board of Elections, said judges and staff will have face coverings, and more will be supplied for county voters. Wearing a face covering is not required to vote, but is encouraged out of respect to staff and other voters, Loftus said.
Voters can also drop their ballots off in ballot boxes at the above two locations or at the Frederick County Board of Elections building at 340A Montevue Lane in Frederick, through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Canvassing began at that building on May 26, and continued until 3 p.m. Monday, Harvey said. He added 30,348 ballots were received as of Monday morning.
Canvassers will take Election Day off before resuming work on Wednesday, June 3 at 9 a.m., Harvey said.
Loftus said canvassing Monday was "business as usual," but there were some hiccups. For instance, some ballot envelopes came in without a ballot inside. And one came with the voter assistance paperwork, but no actual ballot.
"I know somebody was in a hurry and they were rushed and got distracted, and something like that happened," Loftus said of the last envelope. "That just breaks my heart, because they actually had somebody that was helping them."
Voters can check if their ballot has been counted by visiting http://www.elections.maryland.gov/ and clicking on "Look up your Voter Info" or by calling 1-800-222-8683.
Once the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, staff will work to ensure a secure transfer of any remaining ballots to the Board of Elections building, Harvey said.
"Our staff will lock the boxes at 8 p.m. and return the ballots to our office," Harvey wrote in an email. "We have been emptying all drop boxes twice a day since they were installed May 21, including all weekend days and Memorial Day."
According to state election data, 177,141 mail-in ballots had been delivered to Frederick County voters, as of June 1.
After the polls close, election judges at both polling places will drive the ballots to the Board of Elections' warehouse, and those results will be added to the overall canvass numbers, Harvey said.
Recounts must be requested by any candidate running, as there are no automatic recounts in Maryland, Harvey said.
"There is no charge if the margin between the leading candidate and the losing candidate is 0.1%," Harvey wrote in an email. "A recount’s costs would depend on the number of ballots to be recounted; the cost would be different for a countywide recount of all voters, like Board of Ed[ucation], then say, the cost of a congressional district recount for one party."
