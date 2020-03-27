The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County will begin offering day care for the children of parents whose jobs are considered essential on Monday, according to a press release.
Despite an announcement Thursday afternoon by the Maryland State Department of Education that all public and private child care and day care centers in the state would close by the end of the day Friday due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, parents whose jobs are considered essential still need such services, according to the club's press release Friday.
In anticipation of such an move, the club appealed to the State Department of Education last week to offer day care to the children of parents with essential jobs, said Dean Rose, the club's board chair, in an email sent to The Frederick News-Post on Friday.
"Because of that proactive approach, the Boys & Girls Club was the first provider to receive approval from MSDE and begin enrolling the children of essential workers," Rose's email reads in part. "We have been working directly with Frederick Health this entire time and have already enrolled a number of their workers’ children. Later today we will be offering this same opportunity to county and city employees."
The day care in Frederick has spots for a total of 18 children. For more information or to register, visit the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County's website at www.bgcfc.org. The website also contains a list of jobs considered essential, as well as resources for other families.
