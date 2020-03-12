Jason Lee, chief executive officer of Lee Building Maintenance, wants Frederick County business owners to remember to stay calm in the wake of the novel coronavirus disease.
Lee held a seminar with the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce to discuss cleaning methods that businesses should employ, not only for the coronavirus but for the spread of viruses and bacteria in general.
As the CEO of a company whose main service is cleaning, Lee thought that the event would be a good opportunity to get information to the public.
With 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, businesses are starting to buckle down on cleaning as well as attendance policies. Businesses such as the YMCA of Frederick County are putting more hand sanitizer around their facilities, and insisting on more staff-led cleanings per day.
Lee said commercial-level sanitation products, like the ones he buys from the company Spartan, aren’t yet out of stock, but regular household-level cleaning supplies have been disappearing from the shelves.
Hand sanitizer and other products such as wipes are at a national shortage, causing prices to surge on platforms like Amazon.
“There are two scales to this. There’s the regular household stuff that’s out there; this is more commercial grade,” Lee said. “So the average person doesn’t want to buy Spartan for their home. So it’s kind of two-tier.”
Businesses shouldn’t have a problem stocking up on their commercial-grade materials.
Lee stressed the importance of following directions on cleaning products. Some products have two different dwell times — the time that the product must sit on a surface before being wiped off — one for sanitization, and one for disinfection.
April Lee, president of Lee Building Maintenance, said cleaners should always be used to disinfect. Sanitization is not enough — disinfection will actually deactivate viruses.
Additionally, Lee said that putting a focus on washing hands is the most helpful thing any business can do right now. Washing your hands can help stop the spread of the infection, and the more people who know how to properly wash their hands, the more people will also learn.
“I hope they walked away with just the understanding of not just coronavirus itself, but how bacterial things can spread between humans,” Jason Lee said. “I also hope they walked away being able to take note to make sure we wash our hands, which is a big deterrent.”
He showed the beginning of a webinar from ISSA (the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association) that went over what the coronavirus is and how it spreads, as well as the steps needed in order to properly disinfect a workplace, which includes assessing the area, applying a pre-disinfectant, reducing any contamination, dry cleaning with a microfiber cloth, following up with a detergent cleaner and then documenting the cleaning.
Rick Weldon, chief executive officer of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is planning on holding other informational sessions should the virus continue to spread, including one for human resources departments.
He said the most important thing is to focus on information from professionals such as Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county’s health officer.
“More knowledge is good,” Weldon said. “More knowledge from trusted sources is better.”
