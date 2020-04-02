More Information

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the Tasting Room GoFundMe had raised $4,395 toward its $42,000 goal. For details, go to gofundme.com/f/7868d-the-tasting-room.

The Flips Gymnastics GoFundMe had raised $1,270 toward its $6,045 goal. For details, go to gofundme.com/f/help-my-gymnastics-gym-survive-covid19.