ML Carroll and her staff at Canapés Catering have been working around the clock to provide free meals for children during the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike the FCPS-provided meals, children do not have to be present, and parents can request as many meals as they need.
The team has already been going for six weeks — and intends to go on for much longer.
“Every week the menu changes slightly, but we’ve kind of got a system down where we know the items that the kids want and the parents want, you know. Trying to get them to eat vegetables and all that,” said Carroll, the owner of the catering business and cafe located on Highland Street in Frederick.
When Gov. Larry Hogan announced that schools were going to be closed for at least two weeks back in March, Carroll and her team started to talk ideas. Several members of their staff were teachers or homeschooled their children, so they personally knew the impact the closure would have on people.
Caroll employs 18 people, most of whom voluntarily decided to take a leave from work and apply for unemployment so that they wouldn’t have to interact with the public every day. So Carroll, two chefs, and one remote administrative worker have been tackling the free lunch program while also preparing grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner items.
Canapés has always had a cafe in addition to its catering service, but Carroll said that it was a smaller part of the business. Now, with all of their March, April and May events cancelled, the cafe is their main business focus. The grab-and-go has been open until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for the last six weeks, but Canapes will extend their hours til 5 p.m. starting this week to allow people to purchase dinner items as well.
Parents do not have to bring their children in order to receive the food, nor do they have to buy anything extra – in fact, Carroll doesn’t allow kids into the establishment right now, since she worries that they could easily spread germs. Parents who are interested in receiving food simply call ahead and fill out a form at the location detailing what they would like to receive.
Carroll isn’t used to working the register of the cafe, but has enjoyed getting to know all of the families who have been coming for lunches.
“It’s everything from two disabled parents who have four kids, or a one income family, or a breadwinner who’s been furloughed and his wife just worked part time and their child is in private school,” Carroll said. “It’s just all different kinds of people.”
The shift in business has also provided Carroll with plenty of other surprises. With her baker not working, she took it upon herself to clean out their baking supplies and found an abundance of candy bars. She decided to start making cupcakes with the candy.
Now, she’s making about 12 varieties of cupcakes and selling them for $3 each.
“And people line up for them,” Carroll said. “It’s outrageous, I have been baking cupcakes every day for the last three weeks.”
Carroll admits that the free lunch program is expensive – it’s been costing the business about $350 per day, after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue due to cancelled events. But she said that many people have been making small donations to help even out some of the cost for Canapés.
“I love this community, I love the people. I moved here in 1987 and never left, I opened a business,” Carroll said. “This is where I call home. It’s very much a community where people help each other out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.