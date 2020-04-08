Cases in Maryland sharply increased in 24 hours as the state health department reported an additional 1,158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
Maryland now has a total of 5,529 cases, as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to numbers released by the Maryland Department of Health. The numbers do not include two Allegany County cases. Allegany County reported a ninth case Wednesday morning.
The state's deaths related to COVID-19 also increased by 21 to 124. These numbers do not include a 19th Carroll County death.
In a statement on Twitter Wednesday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan said the jump in cases is due to both new infections and ramping up testing in the state.
Commercial labs are starting to clear their backlogs, Hogan said, and 30 percent of the new cases come from tests conducted in March.
"I want to once again remind all Marylanders to continue to stay home and stay informed," Hogan said via Twitter. "We are all in this together, and we will get through this together."
Frederick County has 199 cases, an increase of 48.
Montgomery County now has 1,088 cases and 26 deaths. Prince George's County has 1,310 cases with 32 deaths. Carroll County, which has the largest nursing home outbreak in the state, has 186 cases and 19 deaths. Almost all of the deaths in the county are tied to the nursing home outbreak.
(3) comments
Looks like a lot of testing is being completed.
OMG that's literally 0.0009215% of MD's population. Good thing our Government is bankrupting 25% of the population to keep this "pandemic" under control.
[ninja]....the media won't report any analysis like that because it doesn't fit their paradigm to sensationalize the story in their quest for clicks, views, or ratings. If that were not so, they would also be reporting on how many cases have had little to mild symptoms.
