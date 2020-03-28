Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland near 1,000 as cases increased by at least 218 in 24 hours.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 992 confirmed cases of the disease caused by a new coronavirus. However, these numbers did not account for four Carroll County cases, which included two in a long-term care facility, and a 10th case in Calvert County case, bringing the numbers closer to 997.
Carroll County announced another five cases after the Maryland Department of Health numbers were released, making 19 total in the county and 1,003 cases in the state.
Of the 992 cases, 20 people are 19 years old and younger. Approximately 26 percent, or 261 cases, are in people 60 and older.
More men in the state have been diagnosed with the disease, with 505 cases compared to 487 cases in women.
Frederick County saw an increase of two cases, making the total in the county 22. Of those cases, three people are hospitalized and two have recovered, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
Montgomery and Prince George's counties continued to have the largest number of cases, followed by Baltimore County and Baltimore city. Neither Dorchester or Allegany counties have reported cases.
At least 12,508 people have been tested in Maryland, with 11,516 tests coming back negative. Laboratories have to report negative tests and the total number of people it tested once a week to the Maryland Department of Health, per a directive from the secretary of health.
(3) comments
Instead of Homeland Security putting children in cages, hunting down dishwashers, landscapers and banning Muslims how about devising an effective strategy to address a national pandemic or another catastrophe? This administration reminds me of college students juggling resources to buy pizza and beer.
And about those temporary tax cuts we got in 2018 and that generous standard deduction we receive forget about them after 2025. The poor response and the 6 trillion dollar cost to address this virus has assured Congress can’t extend them. Even if you throw the bums out in 2020 we will never be able to recover the American wealth republicans have squandered because of ignorance and arrogance.
In addition to the 2.5 trillion in deficit spending, a Treasury backstop of Federal Reserve programs could provide another $4 trillion in liquidity. Even though another pandemic would bankrupt us the Neanderthal focuses on building a wall and providing more tax cuts to the wealthy.
This pandemic has killed less than 2k Americans and cost 4 trillion dollars, what if we have a different strain in the fall?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.