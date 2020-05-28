Fourth of July will go off with a fizzle rather than a bang as Frederick's Fourth of July celebration and all of Celebrate Frederick's other events through Sept. 1 are canceled, the organization announced Thursday.
The cancelations come due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions against large gatherings. Cancelations include events like The Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour, Summer Concert Series, and Summerfest Family Theatre as well, the release said.
"This difficult decision was made in light of current state and local restrictions on large, public gatherings," the release said.
Celebrate Frederick will host a variety of online celebrations, as plans are underway for a virtual garden tour, which provide a preview behind the garden gates of some of the spaces that will be featured on the 2021 tour. At-home gardeners will have the chance to submit their own garden for a variety of awards. Celebrate Frederick will invite followers to host Watch Parties for livestream concerts, and to participate in a downtown Frederick scavenger hunt for prizes as well, the release said.
Celebrate Frederick also announced a virtual food drive to benefit the Frederick Community Action Agency in lieu of the canned food drive traditionally held at the Summer Concert Series and Summerfest Family Theatre each June, July and August.
The virtual food drive invites people to donate funds to support programs and resources provided at the community action agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.