Census Day 2020 may look a bit different than initially planned due to the new coronavirus disease.
The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended field operations for two weeks until April 1, according to a release from the bureau. While operations are suspended, the bureau will evaluate census operations.
The plan is still to send people to knock on doors of people who have not completed the census come late May, but that could change depending on COVID-19, according to the release.
The 2020 census is the first census with a push to be all online, which means people can fill it out online, with options to fill it out by mail or phone. Mailings have already gone out to households about the census.
But when it comes to advertising, census advocates for Frederick County won’t be able to use libraries or senior centers to advertise, said Malcolm Furgol, director of community impact at the United Way of Frederick County. The same goes for marketing events, which have been canceled.
The deadline for the census is the same for now, although there has been discussion of extending it, Furgol said.
Tax deadline changesThe Internal Revenue Service pushed back the tax filing deadline to July 15 as the country grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak.
People can use myfreetaxes.com or the IRS’ free file service to file their tax returns, Furgol said.
United Way stopped its tax preparation service for those who earned less than $56,000 due to COVID-19, Furgol said.
The IRS is not expected to delay federal tax reimbursement, he said. Furgol encouraged people to file their tax returns sooner rather than later so that they could get their reimbursement checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.