Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland exceed 4,000 Monday morning with deaths in the state jumping to 91.
As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, the Maryland Department of Health reported the total number of confirmed cases of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 is 4,045.
However, the deaths do not include an 11th death in Carroll County, and two cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County, making the total number of cases at least 4,047.
As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Frederick County had 140 cases.
Another 123 people were hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, while 25 patients were released from isolation, meaning they have not had symptoms in three days and it has been at least seven days since the onset of symptoms.
A total of 184 Marylanders have been released from isolation.
More women than men have been diagnosed with the disease in the state, with 2,155 women diagnosed and 1,890. Frederick County also follows this pattern with 85 women diagnosed compared to 55 men.
Just under half of all Maryland cases are under 50 years old. There are now 16 cases in people younger than 9. None of those cases are in Frederick County.
Approximately 56 percent of Frederick County cases are in people younger than 50.
This story will be updated.
It will help a lot if you can dig into the reason behind the drop in the new cases. Was it a blip or was it caused by a lack of testing kits? There is a WaPo article saying that the Governor had requested testing kits from Korea through connections of the First Lady. When will MD receive that batch of testing kids from Korea? When will Frederick receive an allocation from that batch? Among those confirmed cases in Frederick, how many are tested by which labs?
