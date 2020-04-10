Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland approached 7,000 as of Friday morning, an increase of 783 cases in 24 hours.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 6,968 cases and 171 deaths, as of 10 a.m. Friday. The state numbers do not include three Frederick County cases and a Carroll County death.
In the last 24 hours, an additional 65 Marylanders were hospitalized due to the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 while 21 people were released from isolation. A total of 397 people, including 32 from Frederick County, have recovered from the disease.
Frederick County had 292 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, as of 10 a.m. Details on the two new deaths were not immediately known. There have been five confirmed deaths at longterm care facilities in the county.
Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center reported three residents have died. HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick reported the death of a resident and an employee.
At least 44,451 Maryland residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 37,480 coming back negative. The state health department does not release the number of pending test results.
More women in Maryland have been diagnosed with the disease, but more men have died from it.
African-American residents account for 35 percent of the deaths in Maryland and 33 percent of cases. According to census data, approximately 30 percent of the state population is African American.
White residents account for 26 percent of the deaths and 24 percent of the confirmed cases. Asian residents are 3.5 percent of deaths and 2 percent of cases. Residents of other races account for five deaths and 544 cases, with 1,507 cases and 21 deaths not categorized by race.
Data on Hispanic residents is not included in the state data.
Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the state's COVID-19 response.
This story will be updated.
(8) comments
Probably the reason for more African Americans catching the virus is because they live in more populated parts of the State - Baltimore, MOCO and P.G. Counties.
FNP - at this stage, you must report how many cases are currently active.
We’re on what, week 3?
Cases confirmed 3 weeks ago are most likely no longer active.
Total confirmed and total currently active are now two different aspects
"21 people were released from isolation. A total of 397 people, including 32 from Frederick County, have recovered from the disease. "
Yes...by all means, pretend all of these are statistics are meaningless. Eye roll
Why not, duf? 1600 sure does.
Out of the 7000 how many are recovered and back to normal?
Dr dumpo is definitely correct that it is almost time to open everything up again.
