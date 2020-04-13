Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Maryland as the total number of cases nears 9,000.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Maryland had 8,936 confirmed cases. Maryland alone has more confirmed cases than India, according to the World Health Organization.
Cases rose by 711 in 24 hours in the state. In a press conference last week, Gov. Larry Hogan said the past weekend and upcoming week would be one of the most dangerous times in the state for COVID-19. Increases in numbers are due to both ramped up testing and more cases of the disease.
Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 27, bringing the total to 262. In the same period of time, 147 people were released from isolation, making 603 Marylanders who have recovered from the disease.
Subtracting the deaths and recoveries, Maryland has 8,071 active cases of COVID-19.
Prince George's County continues to have the most cases and deaths, with Montgomery County behind them.
Prince George's County has 2,205 cases and 63 deaths. Montgomery County has 1,756 cases and 48 death. Baltimore County has 1,361 cases and 31 deaths.
Frederick County has 417 cases, as of 10 a.m., and 12 deaths. The Frederick County Health Department did not have information on the 12th death.
African American and black Marylanders continue to have the most cases and deaths. African American and black Marylanders account for approximately 35 percent of the cases and nearly 40 percent of deaths. They account for 30 percent of the state population.
The state does not provide information on the Latino population.
(5) comments
Because of Trump Republicans are now advocating Christian women to wear burqas.
Before there was treatment or a cure for HIV testing matter little unless you were Stormy Daniels or Donald Trump. People who practiced abstinence, safe sex or were faithful had little to worry about. People who practice social distancing, use adequate hygiene and coverup have little to worry about contracting Covid-19
no need for alarm, folks. jeri k is on the case.
MD has 5 million residents
India has 1.5 billion residents
Great job Republicans
How many in India have been tested? How are they reporting? Comparing confirmed cases between countries, without all relevant data is ignorant. Blaming anyone, even more so.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.