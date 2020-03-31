The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 1,660 in Maryland, according to the latest numbers from the Maryland Department of Health.
However, the numbers do not include two Carroll County cases and a Queen Anne's County case, bringing the total to at least 1,663, as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Dorchester County announced its first case, according to Kata Hall, deputy communications director for Gov. Larry Hogan. This brings the total to at least 1,664 cases in the state.
Allegany County is the only county without a COVID-19 case.
There have been 18 deaths in Maryland from COVID-19. Two of the deaths are from a nursing home in Carroll County that experienced an outbreak of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Details on the 18th death were not immediately known.
Frederick cases of COVID-19 increased to 33, according to the Maryland Department of Health. It's an increase of four.
County Executive Jan Gardner will hold a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. today to provide an update on the county’s response to COVID-19.
County residents can tune in to channels 19 or 1085, or watch online at www.frederickcountymd.gov/fcgtv or on the county executive’s Facebook page. To ask a question, email countyexecutive@frederickcountymd.gov before the live stream or comment on the Facebook Live.
This story will be updated.
