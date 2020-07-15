For the second consecutive day, Maryland reported more than 700 new cases of COVID-19.
The increase Wednesday (756) was larger than the increase Tuesday (733) when the daily rise in confirmed cases reached levels the state had not seen since the first week of June.
In Frederick County, where the death toll remained unchanged for the 11th straight day, there was a slightly larger increase in the number of new cases. There were 16 cases reported Wednesday by the Maryland Department of Health, compared to 14 Tuesday.
“We have to continue to balance getting back to normal and preventing COVID infections,” said Dr. Manny Casiano, chief medical officer at Frederick Health Hospital. “We cannot keep our economy and education systems shut down forever. So, we need to continue to slowly and cautiously move back toward normalcy, ready to retreat if we see spikes.”
Maryland has done well to keep the virus in check. Current hospitalizations fell for 32 consecutive days from the end of May to the end of June. The number of daily confirmed deaths has stayed below 40 since May 28. It’s been in single digits for much of the past week and was once again on Wednesday with seven confirmed deaths reported.
Meanwhile, the average number of daily cases is 456 since the last big spike June 5 (912).
But state and local leaders and health officials have been warning that the progress is fragile. And with case numbers and hospitalizations soaring across the country, there is concern that Maryland could once again fall into the clutches of the novel coronavirus.
“A reversal in Maryland is certainly not inevitable,” Casiano said. “If we continue to take [proper health measures]—caution in reopening, masks, hand washing, testing/tracing, helping each other—there is no reason we should lose the progress we’ve made.”
The total number of confirmed cases in Maryland climbed to 75,016 as of Wednesday. That includes 2,635 in Frederick County.
Current hospitalizations across the state saw their biggest one-day jump since May 26, increasing by 32 to 447.
There are 129 patients in intensive care. That’s 11 more than the previous day.
The number of deaths in Maryland with COVID-19 as the confirmed cause ticked up to 3,209, including 113 in Frederick County.
For the second time this week, the state did set a daily record for the number of coronavirus tests administered.
The 21,533 tests conducted between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday surpassed the previous record of 21,140 that was set between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Even with another record number of tests, the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate fell slightly to 4.49 percent, ending increases over each of the last two days.
The Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday that 855,941 tests have been conducted statewide since the beginning of the pandemic. That includes roughly 32,000 in Frederick County or 12.3 percent of its population, according to the state.
“We’re watching our metrics closely and hoping that we don’t see an increase in our cases in the next 3-4 weeks,” said Dr. Randall Culpepper, deputy health officer for Frederick County.
I do not want to be negative and I appreciate the efforts to keep this virus under control but the lack of information about where the virus hot spots undercuts the value of the reporting.
Frederick County is the largest in Maryland by size. it is 5th or 6th in population. Yet it had only 16 cases while the State had 756. Wouldn't it be appropriate to know where the larger outbreaks are occurring? Possibly to avoid those areas or caution other people traveling to those areas to be more cautious.
You can see where the active cases are in Frederick county by going to https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/8094/COVID-19-in-Frederick-County#liveEditTab_widgets
