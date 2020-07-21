Maryland reported another alarming number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
For the third time in four days, the number of new cases over a 24-hour period exceeded 800, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The big increases Tuesday (860) and Sunday (925) represent the biggest spike in confirmed cases in nearly two months and pushed the overall total in Maryland close to 80,000 (79,545).
The highest number of cases are concentrated in Prince George's (20,867) and Montgomery (16,520) counties.
However, the rise was felt here in Frederick County, where 46 new cases were reported by MDH. That's the largest number of new cases in the county since May 29 (73) and brings the overall number in the county to 2,785. The death toll in the county remained at 113 for a 17th consecutive day.
Across the state, there were troubling signs.
Current hospitalizations rose by 21 to 484. That marks the fourth consecutive day and sixth time in the last week that current hospitalizations increased.
The number of deaths with COVID-19 as the confirmed cause also went up by 20. The overall total in Maryland stands at 3,272. The daily increase in deaths across the state had flattened out, hovering below 10 per day for most of the last two weeks.
The most encouraging signs were that five patients were released from intensive care, dropping that total to 131, and the state's seven-day rolling positivity rate ticked a notch lower to to 4.49 percent.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate stands at 3.29 percent.
There were more than 20,000 tests conducted across the state between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, as Maryland pushes toward a million overall (979,158).
Almost 685,000 state residents have tested negative for the virus, including 14,228 in the last 24 hours.
Frederick County has tested 14 percent of its population or roughly 37,000 residents. That's the ninth highest percentage in the state.
Somerset County, which is less populated and located on the Eastern Shore, leads the way in Maryland, having tested 23 percent of its population.
(1) comment
Where are all the people who were swearing that we should send kids back to school? Come on in and tell the scientists they were wrong yet again and we should all be congregating. /s
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.