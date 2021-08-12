The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded its designation of coronavirus transmission levels in Frederick County from “substantial” to “high” on Thursday.
Communities with high levels of transmission have recorded more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period. Frederick County recorded 104.41 cases per 100,000 residents between Aug. 4 and Tuesday, according to the data tracker on the CDC’s website.
The county added 48 new coronavirus cases on Thursday in its highest daily total since mid-April. Twelve people were hospitalized from the virus — one of whom was in the intensive care unit — as of Wednesday. Frederick’s seven-day positivity rate was 5.43 percent on Thursday, more than 1 percent higher than the overall state rate of 4.39 percent.
Frederick County last recorded a death from the virus on Saturday, the 338th.
Rising case totals in Frederick County mirror trends nationwide. Cases across the country were up by 86 percent from two weeks ago as of Thursday, according to data from The New York Times. In a spike largely driven by the increased circulation of the highly contagious delta variant, more coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide now than at any point since February. Florida, Louisiana and Hawaii are all reporting their highest daily caseloads since the start of the pandemic.
Reporting from the Associated Press in Florida shows virus cases have filled so many hospital beds that ambulance services and fire departments are straining to respond to emergencies. Close to 70 percent of hospitals in the state are expecting critical staffing shortages in the next week. Some patients in St. Petersburg, Florida, wait inside ambulances for up to an hour before hospitals can admit them, according to the AP.
The vast majority of people across the country live in areas where transmission levels are substantial or high — categorizations at which the CDC recommends people mask up in public indoor spaces, regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated.
Still, most state officials, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, have not issued new mask mandates.
In an email Thursday afternoon, Frederick County Health Department spokespeople Shawn Dennison and Rissah Watkins encouraged county residents to get vaccinated if they have not already done so, especially since public health experts project cases will only increase in the coming weeks and months.
“If you have questions about the available vaccines, talk to your doctor or a health care provider, or someone who’s been vaccinated,” they wrote. “The vaccines remain very effective at preventing severe illness and death.”
Currently, 72.4 percent of Frederick County residents eligible to receive a vaccine — and 59.3 percent of the county’s total population — are fully vaccinated. So far this week, 474 people have gotten their first doses. Last week, that number was 1,495, a tally higher than the previous eight weeks. Demand for the vaccine has increased slightly nationwide as well, with more employers and colleges announcing vaccine requirements.
On Wednesday, California became the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff members to get vaccinated or undergo weekly coronavirus testing. The policy will apply to both public and private schools and affect over 800,000 employees. Frederick County Public Schools has not taken this step, though it is requiring all students and staff members to wear masks inside of its buildings.
President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told NPR's "Morning Edition" Thursday that an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose is needed for people who have compromised immune systems. A decision to allow an additional dose would come from the Food and Drug Administration, which is expected to extend its emergency use authorization on vaccines to OK booster shots as early as this week, according to NPR.
The CDC also urged all pregnant people to get vaccinated Wednesday as hospitals in hot spots across the country have begun to see disturbing numbers of expectant mothers who are seriously ill with the virus. These people have a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications should they become infected with the coronavirus, but only about 23 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to CDC data.
The announcement came after a CDC analysis of new data from 2,500 women, which showed no increased risks of miscarriage for women who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy.
(2) comments
FCPS now will you open virtual school? It’s only a matter of time, sooner is better than later, before you will be forced to anyway.
They are going to do it right after the fair, September 18th.
