FCC moves to online only
The rest of the semester at Frederick Community College will be delivered digitally, the college announced.
The college will use remote instruction the rest of the spring semester, which goes until May 20. Students and non-essential personnel should not be on the main campus or the Monroe Center. Students and employees should monitor their College email and the FCC COVID-19 webpage. If you have questions, email assist@frederick.edu or call 301-846-2469.
Hogan announces closure of all non-essential businesses
All nonessential businesses in Maryland will be closed at 5 p.m. to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.
Hogan enacted the closure after criticizing some Marylanders for not adhering to previous orders of avoiding gatherings. Hogan specifically said the order is not a statewide shelter in place order. He called the closure of all non-essential businesses "absolutely necessary."
Hogan said the state would engage in more aggressive enforcement of the guidelines to avoid gatherings. He also called on the federal for more resources.
Hogan also announced additional major steps to support small businesses and workers. The state is launching a $175 million comprehensive business relief program as of today, he said.
The Maryland Department of Commerce and Maryland Department of Labor are partnering on the program to help small businesses get through this period. Also the unemployment insurance benefits have been ramped up, so those who got laid off can immediately file claims to help meet their needs.
Additionally, Hogan announced the launch of the COVID19 layoff aversion fund. An additional $7 million is available to help small businesses retain employees during this crisis. Businesses can apply for $50,000 to help keep employees on payroll.
Hogan also announced an order to protect families from price gouging.
The closure of all nonessential businesses is the most recent step is a series of sweeping actions taken by the governor to combat the new coronavirus. Over the weekend, the governor expressed frustration that Maryland residents had not been following the social distancing warnings he had put in place.
Two new COVID-19 cases in Frederick County
The Frederick County Health Department announced two additional cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The cases are both in women, one in her 30s, one in her 20s. Both are cases of community spread, which means the origin of disease is unknown, as neither had travel history or known connection to other known cases.
The two women are recovering at home and were not in any public places, said Rissah Watkins, director of Planning, Assessment and Communication with the health department.
This makes four cases in Frederick County.
The Maryland Department of Health also announced an additional 44 cases, bringing the state total to 288. These do not include the two new Frederick County cases, which would bring the state to 290, a jump of 100 since Saturday.
The majority of the case are in Montgomery County, which has 94, and Prince George’s County, with 47.
At this point, all but three counties in the state have cases.
It's gonna be interesting - and scary - to see if the flat earth crowd follows dumpy into the breech of 'open it up'. Every medical professional worth their degree say we have not bottomed out and hospitals will be overwhelmed. Now pope pence is spewing the same bile. The consequences of such a ignorant decision will be catastrophic. Words cannot express the utter disgust and contempt for that piece. Please, flat earthers, tell us it's a good idea. Wait, aren't you the ones who cried hoax?
Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” — Trump in a CNBC interview.
FNP... might be helpful if you list Essential vs Non-Essential businesses.
Leadership in Maryland? That is Governor Hogan's responsibility, and he is doing a great job, no?
Gabe, no denying gov's are taking the lead on this event. And he is doing an awesome job. As is Cuomo.
Trump is the ONLY one that has the CONSTITUTIONAL POWER to make a difference at this point. This is the President of the United States Job. “I CAN DO ANYTHING I WANT TO DO”..... Try being the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES and TAKE CHARGE like real WARTIME PRESIDENTS have done!!! We’re SICK of the LIES!!! MAN UP!!! Call President Obama and ask him how to do it!!!
Constitutional power, phy? Which of the assigned powers of Article II of the Constitution is that? The powers not enumerated in the Constitution belong to the States and The People. The individual Governors are responsible for the health of the people in their states. That's why there are state health codes, state medical exams, state medical licenses exams and, state pharmacy exams and licenses, etc. That is why it is up to the Governor to close schools,close businesses, call out the National Guard, etc. BTW, this was affirmed by Jeh Johnson, President Obama's Homeland Security Head on Meet the Press yesterday.
BTW gab, you are right, Trump did not call the Coronavirus itself a hoax. He called the Democrats exaggeration of the danger of the Coronavirus to use as a way to run him out of Office “their new hoax”. Guess who was right?
BTW gab, you are right, Trump did not call the Coronavirus a hoax. He called the Democrats exaggeration of the danger of the Coronavirus to use as a way to run him out of Office “their new hoax”.
He is the only one that the Constitution gives the power to invoke the Defense Production Act, which he should have done two weeks ago. It also gave Trump the power to to allow the use of the Military to help which Mayor de Blasio had been begging him to do. Try as you might, you cannot absolve your guy from the delay that has and will cause the unnecessary loss of many lives in our Country. “ONLY I CAN FIX IT”....remember that??? I do.
That is accurate phy.
Gabe,
Executive Orders
In times of emergency, the President can override Congress and issue executive orders with almost limitless power. Abraham Lincoln used an executive order in order to fight the Civil War, Woodrow Wilson issued numerous ones related to US involvement in World War I, and Franklin Roosevelt approved Japanese internment camps during World War II with an executive order.
Titles amended: 50 U.S.C.: War and National Defense
Public law: 81-774
The Defense Production Act of 1950 is a United States federal law enacted on September 8, 1950 in response to the start of the Korean War. It was part of a broad civil defense and war mobilization effort in the context of the Cold War.
The Act authorizes the President to requisition property, force industry to expand production and the supply of basic resources, impose wage and price controls, settle labor disputes, control consumer and real estate credit, establish contractual priorities, and allocate raw materials towards national defense.
Hogan is showing leadership, something trump has NEVER been able to do.
Phy, as Larry Hogan, Chair of the National Governor’s Association, told NYC mayor DeBlasio on Sunday, NY Governor Cuomo also has the ability to call out the National Guard, and that he should take the issue up with his governor. This was affirmed by Jeh Johnson. Johnson went further to state that it was the responsibility of local and State governments to act first, and then the Federal government. It’s always been that way. DeBlasio, as a future Presidential candidate, was trying to make this political, but Johnson and Hogan were having none of it. The President also has the power to declare martial law. Would that be OK with you? Forced to stay in your home with the specter of arrest hanging over your head if caught outside? C’mon, you’d be screaming bloody murder if he did. “My guy”??? Who’s that? Not trying to absolve anyone. I just object to rabid TDS, with the TT sequelae. If you had any background in health science phy, you would understand that once SARS-CoV-2 got out of China, due to the interconnectedness of today’s world, that this situation was inevitable. Did you read the Imperial College of London report yet? Please do so. We can slow the spread, but without a vaccine, it will continue to infect people as we interact. Flattening the curve just means that transmission velocity is slowed, but the area under the curve remains the same.
Aw, I understand, but phy’s statement was that he (DJT) had a constitutional authority to do so. He does not. The ability was given to him by congress through enactment of public laws. Both of your examples are related to fighting wars with other countries, so that we can mobilize industry in order to win the war. It was controversial in Lincoln’s time and certainly with Roosevelt when he commandeered the steel industry and railroads. Can use of any and all laws, regardless of their original intent, but which will provide a path to a desired objective, be justified? The products that were manufactured under those laws were munitions, firearms, planes, etc. to fight the war. There were very few cars manufactured during WWII. Ford, GM, and other automobile manufacturers were busy building planes, tanks, troop carriers, etc. Anything that was needed for the military was rationed to the general public. Gasoline, sugar, steel, copper, aluminum, tin, rubber, paper were hard to come by. No gas to go to work? Too bad. Even the copper used to make our currency was diverted to the war effort (remember the 1943 steel penny?). Strikes were made illegal during wartime, especially if the government commandeered your factory. There was no time to haggle. It was get it done, or else. There was a huge homeland propaganda effort to support the war, one that had to be constantly fought to keep production running, and morale up. So, other than commandeering factories to make respirators, face masks, and nitrile gloves, what else can he use those laws for?
+1.
https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/OLC-Interpretive-Guidance-COVID19-04.pdf
https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce
Very important for businesses to know the difference. This needs to be clarified.
Not a constructive response. The President is doing quite well considering the unending obstruction, especially during this time of crisis, by the Democrats in the Senate and House.
You do know WHY democrats are opposing the senate legislation in its present form, yes? Republicans are pushing for bailing out large companies with few strings attached as to how the $ is to be used. Dems are focused more on getting aid to individual workers/families who have been laid off. I suggest you read this article.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/03/22/covid-19-updates-senate-expected-vote-coronavirus-aid/2894053001/
It's just shameful that he denied it for so long.
👍🏻
Really? Really? You actually had a straight face when you typed that nonsense? Mitch McConnell has done nothing but OBSTRUCT for years. I am utterly sick of the lying conservatives that are such self-righteous whiny morons.
What unending obstruction? You mean the nonstop obstruction of Moscow Mitch? Trump supporters are nothing more than sad punchlines internationally.
lone is almost as funny as bunny loo hoo. Quite well? lolololol. Humor is always good. Thank you for the laughs.
the list is on maryland's website.
Exactly!
the state of md has a list on state letterhead. should be easily findable on google
This is not a state-wide lockdown. The article says: "Hogan specifically said the order is not a statewide shelter in place order. "
@FNP, your headline is totally inaccurate and inflammatory. SHAME ON YOU! Yes, the Governor's announcement is important and needs to be spread across the state, but please stop trying to influence the news and just report it accurately.
[thumbup]
I watched the announcement and it is reflected quite well in the headline. Not sure what is "inflammatory" about it.
So the mass hysteria over a Virus that has negatively affected 0.0000001% of the population has come to this. Is this paranoia for a Virus that the numbers do not support worth bankrupting a good portion of our society? Nanny Government at it's best.
At what point do you recommend the "mass hysteria" begin?
The flu this year has already caused 10s of thousands of deaths in the United States and we haven’t shut anything down nor has it created mass hysteria. That’s why this China virus is being way over reacted to. If the flu hasn’t caused hysteria, this virus shoudn’t.
Goose, This virus is emerging in real time, and this will be our only opportunity to shut it down. It will definitely get worse before it gets better. We don't know how bad it will get, so I am glad I am not in charge. Here's a link to an interesting article from someone who helped end small pox. https://www.wired.com/story/coronavirus-interview-larry-brilliant-smallpox-epidemiologist/
Simple LG, SARS-CoV-2 is far more contagious, and 10X more deadly than the flu. If allowed to go unabated, it would infect 1/3 to 1/2 of the population, and kill upwards of 2 million Americans by some epidemiological models. Less drastic models say 1 million Americans would die. Sounds pretty significant to me.
Yeah...the sick and the dead are obviously exaggerating
I recommend you so some reading about Corona, LoneGoose.
Corona, is NOT the "flu". It affects the lungs. To the point of similar to drowning.
You really must read deep and long about this corona virus. Its important for all to be educated
Do you really need to see dead people piling up to begin to take this seriously? We are 11 days behind what is happening in Italy. They have run out of hospital beds. Morgues & morticians are struggling to keep up. This thing is real.
Italy is not comparable to us. They have an entirely different demographic and a completely inadequate healthcare system.
Yes, they have one of the best medical systems available. Beats the U.S. by nearly every measure. Is that what you mean?
Italy has more hospital beds and doctors per capita than they US. Good talk
Correct. The “cure” worked but we killed the patient!
Good point!
Nope. That’s just stuoid.
To what mass hysteria are you referring? Use your words....
Fake news! Hoax! Where's the flat earthers (buffoons) that decried all of this? And yet we have the walking stool at 1600 saying he wants things open again as usual. I swear, that guy is so freaking stupid. This is why governors are leading.
KR999, Don't scare me.[scared]
wouldn't it most helpful for the rest of the Frederick County citizens to know which communities these people are from? It would allow those in that specific area to be even more cautious. I pray the newly infected a complete recovery.
Unfortunately, that would be a HIPPA violation of their rights. I also hope they fully recover.
Wrong! This has been addressed before. As long as the individual is not named it is NOT a HIPPA violation.
It would not violate HIPPA if you identified where they are from, that is not protected information.
It would violate HIPPA if by virtue of releasing their location you would also reveal or make obvious their identity. Also...Just knowing where they are or live would do NOTHING to stop the spread. The infected or possibly exposed must STAY HOME.
You must assume that this is everywhere. Your community, my community, everywhere. Wash your hands. Wear gloves when pumping gas then throw them away. If a sales clerk touches your credit card, disinfect it afterwards. & for the sake of all good things, if you show symptoms, self-quarantine.
Can people keep their kids inside. Or at least keep from playing in groups of 10 or more? I'm seeing playgrounds packed.
Why? They don’t want them in the house all day either. Parents need to step up and be parents or we’re all gonna die!!! Really?
You never lied. I drive past baker park & sometimes it’s packed. Perhaps, Gov. Hogan can issue an order to close public parks & playgrounds as well.
