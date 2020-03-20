First Frederick County patient recovering
Frederick County’s first COVID-19 patient is doing well, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
The woman, who is in her 30s, is recovering from home and had very mild symptoms, according to the health department’s website.
Nurses at the health department did contract tracing and reported that the person was not in public places while she was contagious. Close contacts who may have been exposed were contacted and given instructions by the health department.
Seminary member tests negative for COVID-19
Mount St. Mary's University announced that the COVID-19 test for a member of their Seminary came back negative.
The individual was tested on March 16 after learning he had come into contact with someone outside Maryland who had tested positive for the virus.
Once learning of his contact, he had gone into quarantine away from the main campus.
"He is feeling well, and our Seminary community is thankful for him, and relieved as are we all," Timothy Trainor, President of the university said in a statement.
This individual is the first known person at the university to have been tested for the coronavirus.
More details on minors with COVID-19
The three children with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are a 5-year-old elementary school student, a teenager and an infant.
None of the children are hospitalized, said Gov. Larry Hogan in a press release.
In the press release, Hogan encourages people to enjoy the warm weather while practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds or 10 or more people.
"Please do not take this guidance lightly,” Hogan said in his release.
Hogan and the state government are doing their best to keep residents safe, the governor said, but he asks that everyone do their part.
“As I said yesterday, we are unfortunately only at the beginning of this crisis,” Hogan said in the release. "We are all in this together, and we will only get through this if we work together.”
Hogan calls for spring breakers to quarantine
Returning home from spring break? Gov. Larry Hogan wants all spring breakers to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning home to Maryland.
They should also avoid people over 60, said Mike Ricci, Hogan’s spokesman, in a tweet.
"Even though students are off campus, this is NOT an extension of spring break. If you ignore this recommendation, you endanger yourself and the health of others,” Ricci tweeted.
In a press release Hogan also issued this statement: “This morning, I convened a call with my Coronavirus Response Team and another call with Maryland’s entire federal delegation. This afternoon, I will speak to our full Cabinet to review our team’s all-hands-on-deck response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we hope Marylanders will take advantage of today’s warm weather, we urge you to avoid crowds at all costs. Avoid all playgrounds, pavilions, and anywhere that groups of more than 10 people may congregate. Please do not take this guidance lightly.
“We are asking all returning spring break travelers to self-quarantine for the next 14 days, and to avoid people over the age of 60. Even though students are not returning to campus, this should not in any way be treated as an extension of your spring break. If you ignore this recommendation, you are endangering yourself and the health of others.
“At the state level, we are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our citizens, but everyone has a critical role to play. If every single Marylander steps up and does their part by making sacrifices now, it will slow the spread of this virus and save lives.
“As I said yesterday, we are unfortunately only at the beginning of this crisis. We are all in this together, and we will only get through this if we work together.”
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird issued a statement on social media saying the town was closing its playground in response to state guidance.
Emmitbsurg also closed their playgrounds to children and adults, according to an Alert Frederick County email.
Parks, the dog park and walking paths are open, but people are asked to practice social distancing.
The city of Frederick also suspended the use of its playgrounds, it announced in a press release.
The Maryland Department of Transportation will also close all Motor Vehicle Administration offices starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Online services and self-service kiosks will still be available, according to an MDOT announcement.
Gov. Larry Hogan previously announced that the state will extend expiration dates of licenses until after he lifts the state of emergency.
Three COVID-19 cases in minors
There are now three cases of COVID-19 in people under the age of 18 in Maryland.
One of the cases is a five-year-old Elkridge Elementary School student.
Cases in Maryland jumped from 107 to 149 in 24 hours, an approximately 39 percent increase.
Montgomery and Prince George’s counties continue to have the majority of cases in the state.
Majority of the cases are in people between 18 and 64, according to the Maryland Department of Health’s daily update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.