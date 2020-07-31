Rachael Santillo never felt she was invincible because she was young.
As a 31-year-old diabetic, the Frederick resident took the necessary precautions to stave off COVID-19. She washed her hands, wore a mask and avoided large social gatherings.
But, when the call came that her father, Claude, was severely ill, she had no choice.
She put on her mask, her gloves and as much protective gear as she could and raced to Germantown to help care for him and be by his side.
"It's my daddy," Santillo said. "I would do the same thing again."
On April 29, Claude was rushed to the emergency room. A little more than a week later on May 7, Claude's brother and housemate, Luigi, and Santillo were admitted to the hospital under severe distress.
The diagnosis in all three cases: the novel coronavirus.
"This is a very serious thing. It doesn't just affect you physically. It affects you mentally," said Santillo, who spent 17 days in the hospital, including nine in intensive care. There were many days where she feared for her life.
Santillo's case is part of a growing and disturbing tend. While many young people think they will escape the clutches of COVID-19, that is certainly not the case in Maryland.
More than 61 percent of all the new COVID-19 cases in Maryland are people under the age of 40, according to recent data released by Gov. Larry Hogan's office.
For Maryland residents under 35, the positivity rate (6.79 percent) is almost twice as high than for residents 35-and-older (3.65), the data showed.
Last week in Frederick County, those 40-and-under accounted for more than 53 percent of all new cases, according to the county health department. That's a 16 percent increase from the start of the pandemic.
Almost half of the nearly 3,000 total cases in Frederick County are people 40-and-under, the health department said.
"While younger people have less chance of dying from COVID than older folks, they still suffer from long-term consequences," said Dr. Manny Casiano, chief medical officer at Frederick Health Hospital, who cited evidence of long-term damage to the heart, lungs and blood vessels.
Young people are prime candidates to spread the disease. Many have very mild or no symptoms at all, which means they could be spreading COVID-19 without even knowing they have it.
Some have grown weary of months of restrictions and, feeling less vulnerable than older populations, have started gathering again in large groups, perhaps without wearing masks.
"They do it because they are constantly being told ... that it doesn't affect them. They have nothing to worry about. This is like the flu or the common cold," Santillo said. "I can tell you that it's nothing like that."
Much like Santillo, Adamstown resident Ashley Henley, 35, thought she was following all of the proper protocols to keep the virus away.
She had to be especially careful because she is five months pregnant.
Right before the Fourth of July weekend, Henley started experiencing severe chills. She felt a strong pressure in her chest and breathing became more difficult. Her body ached, and she struggled to get out of bed.
They were all tell-tale signs of the virus. However, by the time Henley got her test result 12 days after being tested, it was almost old news that she had the virus and she had made almost a full recovery. The only mystery remained how she contracted it in the first place.
"There is still so much we don't know about this virus," Henley said. "I am worried about the affects it might have on my unborn baby and the long-term affects it might have on me. It's just terrifying."
Woodsboro resident Heath Barnes, 39, on the other hand, has no questions about how he contracted the virus. He travels the country extensively for his public relations job and is constantly exposed to germs in airports, hotels and other public places.
In the middle of March, shortly after the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, Barnes noticed that he couldn't really smell anything and that he had a slight headache. He initially attributed it to his allergies.
But then he began to cough and ache "in almost every joint." Breathing was difficult anytime he moved around.
He went to get tested but had to wait a week for the results. By the time he learned he was positive, he was feeling much better.
"Luckily, my case was not more severe," Barnes said. "We need to look after ourselves and take the proper precautions because this virus can have a severe impact on people's lives. It can kill you."
When Santillo returned home from the hospital on May 24, her life was dramatically altered.While she was fortunate to survive her bout with COVID-19, her father and uncle were not.
"We were devastated. To lose two family members in two months ... ," she said over the phone, her voice rising in anger and then trailing off.
Santillo seethes when she sees people flaunting public-health protocols.
"If you don't want to wear a mask, that's fine," she says, her voice rising in anger again. "But you should be responsible to pay for the next person's funeral. I can't sugarcoat that."
After spending almost three weeks in a hospital bed, she now does physical therapy twice a week to strengthen leg muscles that atrophied and therefore impacted her ability to walk.
She was just fitted with a 10-day heart monitor because they noticed some arrhythmias that might be attributed to the virus.
"These weren't problems that I had before," she said.
When she sees friends or other young people acting like this can't happen to them, she thinks, "How stupid can you be?"
"People don't understand things until they hit home," Santillo said. "Don't be stupid. Wear a mask. It doesn't take that much."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.