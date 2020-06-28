Coronavirus hospitalizations continued to drop statewide, and five people were hospitalized in Frederick County, according to state and local health department data.
According to the Maryland Department of Health, 448 people were hospitalized because of the coronavirus as of Sunday. Five people remained hospitalized in Frederick County, according to the county's Department of Health.
The county's seven-day positivity rate at 4.40 percent remains lower than the statewide rate of 4.89 percent, a trend that has continued for over a week.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 327 new cases during the last 24 hours, and the county's Department of Health six new cases, bringing the county total up to 2,471 cases.
Statewide, 3,042 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have died. In the county, 110 people who tested positive have died, according to local data.
